Evaluating Consumer Market M&As In 2024: A Pivot To Asia - Size, Growth Trends And Potential Opportunities

The Evaluating M&A in 2024: A Pivot to Asia briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

M&A activity in consumer health in 2023 sunk further behind the industry's historic pace, reflecting tepid consumer demand amid persistent macroeconomic headwinds. Underlying this pattern, however, was the emergence of a new centre of M&A, with Asian-based acquisitions having its best year in a decade in 2023 and then doubling that rate again in the first half of 2024. Outside Asia, the leaders are focused on restructuring, though there are signs of rebounding rates over the near term as well.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

