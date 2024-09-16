No Casualty As Light Aircraft Crashes In Western Kenya

(MENAFN- IANS) Nairobi, Sep 16 (IANS) No injuries were reported after a light aircraft with 11 people on board crashed during takeoff at a western Kenya airstrip on Monday, the flight company confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm (0930 GMT) when the aircraft, registration number 5Y-ZBW, operated by Boskovic Air Charters, veered off the runway while attempting to take off from Lichota Airstrip in Migori County.

"The aircraft was carrying 10 and one crew member at the time of the incident. We are relieved to confirm that there were no fatalities or injuries," the company said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Boskovic Air Charters said that they have engaged the relevant authorities to assist in the investigation.

"We are closely monitoring the incident. Further updates will be provided if more information becomes available," the company added.