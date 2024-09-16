CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE RELEASES NEW RESEARCH ON THE MINDSET OF TODAY's HOMEBUYERS AND WHAT IS DRIVING THEIR DECISIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global Leader Uncovers How Recent and Intending Homebuyers are Putting Community at the Center of the Homebuying Process

, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC , a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS ), unveiled today a commissioned study conducted by leading global research organization Ipsos, exploring what today's homebuyers really want, how they feel, and the role community and connection plays in their purchase decisions. The study titled "Connection, Community & Joy: How Recent/Intending Homebuyers are Putting Community at the Center of the Homebuying Process" revealed that finding and building community is a key factor in homebuying and that despite recent uncertainty in the real estate market, recent homebuyers are predominantly feeling positive, with 56% reporting excitement, 47% joy, 44% hope, and 34% pride in the process of finding new homes.1



Century 21 Real Estate's new study reveals that community and connection are central to many homebuyers' decisions

They are also successfully finding fulfillment through community, with 65% of recent homebuyers reporting a stronger connection to their community after moving. 1

In fact, the idea of community has pushed many homebuyers to broaden their concept of the 'dream house' to include living in a 'dream community' with 88% of all recent and intending homebuyers agreeing that they'd be willing to compromise on elements of their dream home for a community that is perfect for their household. 1 They also seek to make an impact on their new communities with nearly one-third planning to participate via civic engagement or entrepreneurship. 1



This sentiment is something that Stephen Votino, Broker/CEO of CENTURY 21 Triangle Group, sees a great deal with his own clients, "Community means home. The walls around them and the roof over their heads give security, but how they live is wrapped up in the community that surrounds them. The people, activities, locations...where we live, work and play bring us connections and a sense of belonging."

While many Americans surveyed prioritize community connection, this notion is particularly true for Hispanic Americans, with 89% feeling it's important to have a connection to their local community. In a subset study focused on Hispanic respondents titled, "Pride, Prosperity & Participation: The Community-Focused American Dream for Hispanic Recent/Intending Homebuyers," Century 21 Real Estate found that compared to all other recent homebuyers, Hispanic Americans report slightly higher levels of pride during the homebuying process at 39%, as a new home signifies the ability to nurture their/their family's future within a community1.

It also noted that for this group, community looks like a mutually supportive agreement where they can make a positive impact and receive help in return.

As the most recognized name in real estate and the most respected in the industry2, the CENTURY 21® brand is committed to helping its network of independent agents provide the highest level of service and value to its clients, and this includes serving as community stewards for those towns and cities where buyers are looking to build their lives.

92% of recent/intending homebuyers say it's important their agent has insight into how the community will grow in the future. 1

"In today's housing market, the role of the real estate agent is more critical than ever," said Michael

Miedler, president and CEO,

Century 21 Real Estate LLC . "It goes far beyond helping clients through the buying process but also having first-hand knowledge of the communities that homeowners are moving into to help them establish a connection and envision the life are looking to build for generations to come. Having these key insights into the minds of today's consumers allows the CENTURY 21 network to truly drive value for their clients and create an experience that will remain with them long after they hand over the keys to the house."



1 Study Source: 2024 Homebuyer Insights Study. The survey results are based on a starting sample of a nationally representative group of n=6,020 U.S. adults ages 18-64. After screening, a total of n= 1,041 recent (purchased a new primary residence in the past two years) or intending (intend to purchase a primary residence in the next twelve months) homebuyers completed the survey (n=500 and n=541, respectively), with samples among Hispanic (n=270), Gen Z (n=279), and Millennial (n=390). The study was conducted by Ipsos, a leading global market research organization, from July 17th, 2024 to July 24th, 2024.



2 Study Source: 2023 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumer awareness of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization, from November 17- December 1, 2023.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 132,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices spanning 79 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21®

System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

