Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 9.83 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 17.01% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Verified Research® is pleased to announce the release of its latest market research report on the "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market – Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts", offering in-depth insights and strategic analysis for leaders. This in-depth report provides an exhaustive analysis of the rapidly growing

NIPT market, offering valuable insights for industry leaders, healthcare providers, and stakeholders involved in prenatal care and genomic technology. LEWES, Del., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.83 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The report highlights key market drivers, including the growing demand for early fetal detection, advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS), and the increased adoption of safer prenatal testing methods. It also addresses critical market restraints such as high costs, regulatory hurdles, and limited insurance coverage, providing a balanced view of current market dynamics. Why This Report Matters Designed to empower decision-makers, this report delivers data-driven insights and actionable strategies. Industry professionals will benefit from our in-depth analysis of geographical dominance, emerging opportunities, and the latest technological innovations. The report also provides a forecast on market growth, competitive landscape analysis, and key recommendations for market entry and expansion. Key Features:

Comprehensive Market Overview and Segmentation

In-Depth Analysis of Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Technological Innovations and Their Impact

Detailed Competitive Landscape Strategic Insights for Market Leaders and New Entrants Who Should Read This Report? This report is tailored for executives, R&D specialists, healthcare professionals, investors, and business leaders looking to leverage growth opportunities in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market. Whether you're aiming to refine your market strategy, explore partnerships, or identify investment avenues, this report provides the information you need to stay ahead in this competitive space. Download Sample Report Now: Browse in-depth TOC on " Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size " 202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~17.01% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED

Product

Technology

Method

Application End-User

REGIONS COVERED

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

KEY PLAYERS Natera, Illumina, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ariadne Laboratories,PerkinElmer, Inc., Baylor College of Medicine, Sequenom, InVitae Corporation, Quest Diagnostics CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Overview

Rising Demand for Early Fetal Detection Boosts Market Growth: The rising demand for early and precise fetal abnormality detection is a major driving force in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market. As expectant parents look for safer and more dependable options, NIPT's non-invasive approach stands out. This tendency is accelerated by an increase in maternal age, which increases the necessity for early genetic testing. As healthcare professionals become more aware of the advantages of NIPT, the industry is rapidly expanding.

Technological Advancements Drive Precision and Efficiency: Advancements in genomic technology have a substantial impact on the non-invasive prenatal testing market. Advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and bioinformatics have improved the accuracy, speed, and reliability of NIPT outcomes. These developments allow testing to discover a broader spectrum of genetic problems earlier in pregnancy, making it a preferred choice among healthcare providers. As technology advances, the NIPT business continues to grow, attracting attention from both investors and doctors.

Increased Adoption Due to Greater Patient Safety: The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market's non-invasive nature, which provides a safer alternative to standard invasive treatments such as amniocentesis, is a significant growth driver. NIPT eliminates the chance of miscarriage and complications, making it a popular choice among patients and healthcare providers. This safety benefit is driving greater use, as hospitals and clinics want to offer the most recent, risk-free prenatal screening choices, further propelling market growth.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

High Costs Limit Adoption in Emerging Markets: The expensive expense of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing is a major impediment to its growth. The cost of NIPT remains exorbitant in many places, particularly in poor countries with inadequate healthcare budgets. This limits access to the technology and prevents wider adoption. To expand globally, decreasing costs and increasing affordability will be crucial, especially in price-sensitive areas.

Regulatory Hurdles Slow Market Expansion: The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market has regulatory challenges that may slow the use of innovative tests. Stringent restrictions and lengthy approval processes in several countries limit the rate at which new NIPT technology enter the market. These delays might limit overall market growth because companies must navigate complex compliance procedures to deliver new products. Overcoming regulatory impediments is vital for increasing global market penetration.

Limited Insurance Coverage Reduces Accessibility: Another significant barrier to the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is a lack of comprehensive insurance coverage. In many areas, NIPT is not entirely covered by health insurance, making it less accessible to the general public. This constraint decreases the number of possible consumers, especially in nations with high out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Expanding insurance coverage will be critical in unleashing the market's full growth potential.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market due to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption rates of cutting-edge technology, and widespread awareness of prenatal care. The region's well-established reimbursement policies help to drive market expansion. This dominance has a substantial impact on global growth. Key businesses focus product launches and collaborations in North America, persuading other areas to adopt similar technology and methods.

Key Players

The "Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.

The major players in the market are Natera, Illumina, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ariadne Laboratories,PerkinElmer, Inc., Baylor College of Medicine, Sequenom, InVitae Corporation, Quest Diagnostics.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market into Component, Technology, Method, Application, End-User and Geography.



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Component:



Consumables & Reagents

Instruments

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Technology:



NGS



Array Technology



PCR

Others

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Method:



Ultrasound Detection



Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application:



Trisomy



Microdeletion Syndrome

Others

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by End-User:



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Size by Test Type (Preterm Birth Tests, PROM Tests), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories), By Geography, And Forecast

Global DNA Test Kit Market Size By Sample Type (Saliva and Cheek Swab), By Application (Ancestry Testing, Diet & Nutrition, Health & Fitness, Disease Risk Assessment), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Ovulation Test Market Size By Product (Urine Ovulation Test, Digital Ovulation Test), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies And Drugstores, E-Commerce), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Over The Counter Test Market Size By Product (Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy And Fertility Tests), By Technology (Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassays), By Geography, And Forecast

6 Best Consumer Healthcare Companies delivering over-the-counter medicines to be disease-free

Visualize Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo:

SOURCE Verified Market Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED