Global SSD Market Sees Notable Growth With Increased Enterprise Shipments And Share Gains By Leading Suppliers In Q2 2024

Increasing enterprise SSD shipments, particularly in the PCIe segment coupled with share gains in client SSDs drove share increases for Kioxia, Micron and SK Hynix.

This report provides the SSD revenue share by interface and by supplier.

Company Coverage:



Kingston

Kioxia

SSSTC

Micron

Samsung

Seagate

SK Hynix

Solidigm

UMIS Western Digital

Key Topics Covered:



Client OEM

Client Channel

Total Client

Enterprise SATA SSD

Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD

Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD

PCIe SSD

PCIe Cloud SSD

PCIe Enterprise SSD

SAS SSD

Total Enterprise SSDs Total SSDs

