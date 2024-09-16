عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global SSD Market Sees Notable Growth With Increased Enterprise Shipments And Share Gains By Leading Suppliers In Q2 2024


9/16/2024 10:30:48 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Supplier Status Q2/24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing enterprise SSD shipments, particularly in the PCIe segment coupled with share gains in client SSDs drove share increases for Kioxia, Micron and SK Hynix.

This report provides the SSD revenue market share by interface and by supplier.

Company Coverage:

  • Kingston
  • Kioxia
  • SSSTC
  • Micron
  • Samsung
  • Seagate
  • SK Hynix
  • Solidigm
  • UMIS
  • Western Digital

Key Topics Covered:

  • Client OEM
  • Client Channel
  • Total Client
  • Enterprise SATA SSD
  • Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD
  • Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD
  • PCIe SSD
  • PCIe Cloud SSD
  • PCIe Enterprise SSD
  • SAS SSD
  • Total Enterprise SSDs
  • Total SSDs

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN16092024004107003653ID1108678627


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search