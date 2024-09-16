Sound Payments And NEXGO Partner To Bring Innovative POS Devices Integrated With Sound POS To Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

N82 is the First of a Line of Innovative POS Devices Planned with NEXGO

- Patricia Love, COO of NEXGO, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sound Payments, a processor-agnostic payment solutions provider, and NEXGO, a global provider of electronic payment and wireless communication solutions, are excited to announce a groundbreaking new partnership. This collaboration, which integrates NEXGO's Smart POS N82 with Sound POS, is designed to provide merchants with greater value and flexibility in their hardware options.

“Our company continues to grow and expand options for resellers and merchants, and we are thrilled to welcome NEXGO and its line of devices to Sound POS,” said Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments.“We have built a very special product and team that brings the best in customer service, a feature rich platform and an extensive line of hardware options.”

Integrating Sound POS with NEXGO's N82 provides merchants with enhanced hardware options that combine portability and flexibility, while maintaining high standards of security and performance. The NEXGO N82 is a sleek, mobile device equipped with a built-in printer and rechargeable battery, offering adaptability to meet any merchant's needs.

“We are excited to work with Sound Payments to combine our robust hardware offerings with Sound's powerful POS software and Quantum Cloud offerings,” said Patricia Love, COO of NEXGO, Inc.“We are confident that this combination will provide great value to our customers.”

By the end of 2024, Sound POS will expand its comprehensive hardware lineup to feature additional fast, smart, and secure devices from NEXGO. The N82 will be showcased September 17-19 at the Western States Acquirers Association (WSAA) trade show in Las Vegas. Visit us at booth 237 or soundpayments/NEXGO to learn more.

Sound POS provides a comprehensive back office for managing inventory and trends, compliant cash discounting and upcharge functionality, an intuitive POS platform, and a wide range of hardware options.

Sound Payments' solutions are favored by resellers in the payments industry for their ease of use, flexibility, and innovative features. Unlike other POS providers that lock merchants into their platforms, Sound Payments offers a processor-neutral approach, white-label options, and a cloud-based platform, making it the preferred choice for resellers and small to medium-sized businesses seeking versatile and cost-effective solutions.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Sound POS is a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. For more information about Sound POS, Sound Easy Pump, and Quantum Cloud Solutions, visit .

About NEXGO

NEXGO offers a one-stop payment solution for hardware and wireless needs. As a leading provider of wireless data solutions, NEXGO meets the needs of businesses requiring end-to-end device-managed connectivity, offering stand-alone retail and wholesale solutions, as well as a wireless value bundle. NEXGO provides affordable and customizable payments solutions and wireless communication services that enable businesses worldwide to perform payment transactions confidently, securely, and efficiently. This effort includes purpose-built terminals that meet EMV requirements, provide wireless service, and offer dedicated personalized support. For more information, visit



