PM Modi's Speech In Ahmedabad: 'In First 100 Days Of My 3Rd Term, Opposition Made Fun Of Me, Insulted Me'- 9 Key Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Monday said some people filled with negativity are targeting India's unity and integrity.

PM Modi also said that those filled with hate are not leaving any chance to defame the country and Gujarat.





| 'Champai Soren, Bangladesh infiltration': PM Modi targets JMM in Jamshedpur Watch video





The prime minister made the comments while giving a speech in Ahmedabad.

He was in the city to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth ₹8,000 crore, including the flagging off of Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail , the Vande Bharat metro service, and five Vande Bharat express trains.

Here are some key points from PM Modi's speech in Ahmedabad:





| PM Modi's 74th birthday on 17 September: Veg langar at Ajmer Sharif to discounts

1- In the first 100 days of my third term, they (the Opposition) made fun of me and insulted me.

Watch video





2- I decided not to respond to any insult but to ensure completing the government's agenda for 100 days.

3- This is a golden time for our country. We will make India a developed nation in the next 25 years.

4- When trust in India increases, our exports increase and more investment comes into the country. When trust in India increases, foreign investors invest their money in India. They invest in factories.





| 'Article 370 will take away reservation from Gujjars, Paharis': Amit Shah

5- Every citizen of the country wants to become India's brand ambassador in the whole world and is engaged in taking his country forward.

6- Some people full of negativity are attacking the unity of the country. These greedy people hungry for power want to break India into pieces. These people want to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir or that they want to implement the rule of two constitutions and two laws in J&K again.

Watch video





7- India has no time to waste now, we have to increase the development of India and also give a life of dignity to every Indian.

8- Gujarat is becoming a huge hub of manufacturing. It's one of the most well-connected states in the country. The day isn't far when Gujarat will gift the first Made-in-India transport aircraft, C295, to the nation.

9- In the last 100 days, dozens of projects related to rail, road, port, airport and metro have been approved.