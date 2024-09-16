Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: RG Kar Senior Medics Allege Evidence Tampering As Protesting Colleagues Meet Mamata Banerjee

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Senior doctors at RG Kar Medical College levelled 'evidence tampering' charges on Monday as their protesting colleagues began talks with the West Bengal government. Medicos in Kolkata have now led a 'cease work' protest for 36 days following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

“We condemn all such heinous crimes. This crime is a fallout of the nexus between the West Bengal and department officials,” PTI quoted one of the doctors as saying.

The senior doctors have alleged there was“tampering of evidence” and called for the CBI and Supreme Court to expediate the investigation process.



The first round of talks between protesting junior doctors and the Mamata Banerjee-led government began on Monday evening after several unsuccessful attempts. An earlier bid to resolve the deadlock had stalled outside the CM's Kalighat residence after the government rejected calls for



The previous attempts to resolve the issue got stuck due to the state government's rejection of the doctors' demand for live-streaming and video recording of the meeting. The agitating medics later agreed to a compromise, now only asking to record the minutes of the meeting and receive a signed copy.

What are the protesting doctors' demands?

The protesting medics have demanded accountability and punishment for those behind the rape-murder and "destruction" of evidence. They have sought strict action against the former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh and the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam. The junior doctors have also called for improved security for healthcare workers and the eradication of the "threat culture" in government healthcare institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)