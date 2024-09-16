Kolkata Rape Case: Protesting Medics Meet Mamata Amid RG Kar Impasse Govt Allows Stenographers To Attend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Protesting junior doctors in Kolkata held a fresh meeting with Chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday to resolve the RG Kar impasse. The development came after a fresh exchange of emails with agitators reiterating their demand for the meeting to be recorded. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had agreed to have both parties sign the minutes of the meeting and share copies.



"We would like to emphasise that the meeting be videographed by separate videographers of both the parties. If not possible from your side, entire file of the meeting be handed over to the doctor representatives. If that is not possible, then the minutes of the full transcript of the meeting be recorded and formulated by both the parties and duly signed by all the attendees and handed over at the end of the meeting," the agitating doctors said.

The situation on Monday appeared to be somewhat different with the protesters taking a bus up to the Chief Minister's residence before entering with two stenographers in tow.

What are the protesting doctors' demands?

The protesting medics have demanded accountability and punishment for those behind the rape-murder and "destruction" of evidence. They have sought strict action against the former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh and the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam. The junior doctors have also called for improved security for healthcare workers and the eradication of the "threat culture" in government healthcare institutions.

