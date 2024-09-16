Elea Data Centers President And Chairman Alessandro Lombardi Joins Infrastructure Masons Americas Regional Advisory Council

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry Leader to Bring Visionary LATAM Expertise to Global Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Organization

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Data Centers , a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure and colocation services in Brazil's Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, is pleased to announce that its President and Chairman Alessandro Lombardi has joined the Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) Americas Regional Advisory Council, a prestigious global dedicated to advancing the future of data center and cloud infrastructure.

As a member of the iMasons Advisory Council, Lombardi will bring his extensive expertise in data center management, sustainability, and technological innovation to the Council's initiatives. In this role, Lombardi will share best practices and provide guidance for the industry's continuous evolution.

"I am honored to join the iMasons Advisory Council and contribute to the organization's mission of shaping the future of infrastructure," said Lombardi. "This role presents a unique opportunity to collaborate with fellow industry leaders, drive forward-thinking solutions in Brazil and beyond, and address our sector's critical challenges to achieve greater sustainable outcomes. I look forward to working together to advance our goals and create lasting impacts."

Under Lombardi's leadership, Elea Data Centers has achieved significant milestones, including utilizing R$1.5 billion in green debentures tied to specific sustainability and ESG goals, transitioning its data centers to 100% renewable energy and improving overall Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) of 0.3 liters per kWh. His appointment to the iMasons Advisory Council reflects Elea's commitment to driving progress in Latin America and fostering collaboration within the wider industry.

The iMasons Advisory Council, renowned for its role in setting industry standards, promoting sustainable practices, and facilitating high-level discussions on infrastructure trends, will now benefit from Lombardi's strategic insights. As a member, he will engage in strategic dialogues and participate in thought leadership initiatives, further enhancing the Council's goal to build a greater digital future for all.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alessandro Lombardi to our Advisory Council," said Santiago Suinaga, CEO of Infrastructure Masons. "His leadership within the LATAM markets and vision for sustainability standards and regional insights will be invaluable as we work to address the evolving global needs, opportunities, and challenges of the data center and cloud infrastructure industry."

For more information about Elea Data Centers, visit .

SOURCE Elea Data Centers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED