Turkey Alternative Lending Market Business Report 2024: Market To Grow By 30% To Reach $257.2 Million This Year - Investment Opportunities To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Alternative Lending market Business and investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 30.0% on an annual basis to reach US$257.2 million in 2024. Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Turkey remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.9% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$197.9 million in 2023 to reach US$532.5 million by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunity by type of payment instrument, loan types, and consumer behavior. In addition, it provides a snapshot of marketing objective and industry spend dynamics in Turkey. KPIs in both value and share term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 189
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $257.2 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $532.5 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 19.9%
| Regions Covered
| Turkey
Scope
Turkey Economic Indicators
Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices Population Unbanked Population Unemployment Rate Loan Default Rate
Turkey Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast
Transaction Value Average Transaction Value Transaction Volume
Turkey Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User
End User - Business End User - Consumer
Turkey Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models
P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending P2P Marketplace Business Lending P2P Marketplace Property Lending Balance Sheet Consumer Lending Balance Sheet Business Lending Balance Sheet Property Lending Invoice Trading Debt Based Securities Equity Based Crowd Funding Real Estate Crowd funding
Turkey Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Turkey Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Turkey Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types
B2C Loans Personal Loan Payroll Advance Home Improvement Education/Student Loans Point of Sale Auto Loans Medical Loans B2B Loans Lines of Credit Merchant Cash Advance Invoice Factoring Revenue Financing
Turkey Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
