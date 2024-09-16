Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Announces Gala To Initiate Development Of Patient Portal For Age-Related Macular Degeneration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Howard Fine, MD Delivers Keynote















MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) , a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, today announces the upcoming "Eyes on the Future " fundraising gala to support the development of the first-of-its kind Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) patient information portal. Hosted by TLI in partnership with the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF), the event will take place on Thursday, October 24, Red Bank, New Jersey, featuring a keynote address by Howard F. Fine, MD, a distinguished retina specialist and vitreoretinal surgeon with NJRetina .

“This innovative, patient-centered platform will serve as a centralized hub of information, promoting early testing, diagnosis and effective management of AMD,” says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI.“It will also provide access to local resources, care options and strategies to reduce the risk of disease progression through patient-managed lifestyle changes.”

Dr. Fine will discuss the profound public health impact of AMD, exploring the condition's prevalence among older adults, its devastating effects on vision and the latest advancements in treatment. He will also provide insights into emerging therapies that offer new hope for individuals with AMD.

Matthew Levine, director of grants, advocacy and partnerships, AMDF, says,“With macular degeneration, as with many chronic, progressive diseases, a patient's engagement in their own management greatly increases positive outcomes. The 'Eyes on the Future' portal will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by AMD, and contribute to the advancement of AMD care, by empowering patients, eye care specialists and researchers with a profound resource: a database of patient experiences. That knowledge, coupled with an expanding array of other resources, will make the portal a go-to tool for users.”

Dr. Fine explains,“AMD is a condition that silently robs individuals of their vision, profoundly affecting their quality of life. Through continued innovation and the development of new resources like the Eyes on the Future portal, we can offer hope, support and new tools to patients and their families.”

Dr. Fine hails from New Jersey. He received his dual undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a master's degree in clinical trials from Duke University, and his medical degree with honors from Harvard Medical School. He completed his ophthalmology residency at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, a uveitis research fellowship at the National Eye Institute, and his surgical retina fellowship at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York.

Dr. Fine is a Professor of Ophthalmology at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and fellowship director at NJRetina. He has received several national honors including the Heed Ophthalmic Fellowship Award and the Ronald G. Michels Retina Fellowship Award. Dr. Fine was elected into the Retina Society and has been selected to NJ Monthly Top Doctors, Castle Connolly Top Doctors and Best Doctors in America. He has several awarded patents and was co-founder of a surgical robotics company Auris Health that was acquired by Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Fine was selected for the prestigious Ocular Surgery 150 Award as one of the top 150 most innovative retina specialists worldwide.

“Eyes on the Future" has set a goal of $250,000 to support the development and launch of the portal. For more information about how to donate, please click here .

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses.TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

About The American Macular Degeneration Foundation

The American Macular Degeneration Foundation ) is a patient-centric foundation that supports potentially game-changing AMD research, education and advocacy in order to improve quality of life and treatment outcomes for all of those affected by AMD.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





