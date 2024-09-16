Questex’S Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas Announces Dynamic F&B Theater Schedule For October 2024 Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Bar & Restaurant Texas is set to deliver an exciting lineup of educational sessions for food and beverage professionals October 28-30, 2024, at the Henry B. González Center in San Antonio, TX. As one of the key highlights of the event, the F&B Theater, which runs from October 29-30 and is included with all registration passes, will offer key insights for owners and operators from bars, restaurants, eatertainment facilities and hospitality venues, right on the expo hall floor. The content is also highly relevant for hoteliers, who are increasingly focused on their F&B programs as a source of incremental revenue.



This year's F&B Theater schedule will feature industry experts sharing actionable strategies and innovative ideas to enhance operations, elevate guest experiences, and boost profitability. Bar, restaurant, and hotel owners and operators alike can look forward to these valuable, must-see sessions designed to drive success across all types of food and beverage operations.

Live F&B Menu Read with Celebrity Chef Brian Duffy

Join one of the USA's top chefs and menu consultants, Chef Brian Duffy, for an interactive and high value session. Listen to Chef Duffy's expert advice on how to optimize your menu-you might just revolutionize your guest experience.

"Are you ready to maximize your business's potential and make it stand out from the competition? Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas is the place to make that happen. With some of the most respected hospitality speakers and operators gathered in one space, it's truly a one-stop shop for successful hospitality professionals," said Chef Brian Duffy, Owner, Duffified Experience Group.

Changing Mindset – How High Performing Teams Think Differently

Presented by Scot Turner, Founder & Managing Director of Auden Hospitality, this session will transform a team's performance by adopting a mindset of innovation and adaptability. Turner will explore strategies used by high-performing teams to stay ahead in a competitive industry.

“I'm excited to be speaking in the F&B Theater at Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas and The Hospitality Show. I'll be sharing why 2025 is the year of opportunity for operators and ways to think differently to build momentum as we head towards the new year. I can't wait to meet the F&B community at the show,” said Turner.

F&B Trends: Stories from the Hotel P&L

Discover the evolving role of food and beverage in driving profitability in the hospitality industry. Presented by HotStats, this session delves into the latest trends and their direct impact on hotel profit and loss (P&L) statements, providing critical insights that go beyond the surface of traditional revenue streams.

“The F&B Theatre is a great forum for idea sharing and staying current with the latest in hospitality, be that operational, investment, technological and of course guest related trends. I am proud to be part of it and looking forward to delivering an update, direct from the hotel P&Ls, on what is happening in F&B and the impact on the wider hotel profitability model,” said Michael Grove, CEO, HotStats.

Leading the Future – 5 Proven Strategies to Drive Engagement, Cultivate Wellness, and Avoid Burnout

Presented by Matt Rolfe, Hospitality Leadership Coach, Matt Rolfe Coaching this session will discuss how to unlock a team's potential by prioritizing self-care and building a strong culture. Rolfe will equip attendees with the tools to create a workplace that fosters engagement, recognition, and sustainable success.

“I deeply believe that to take care of others, we must first take care of ourselves. Most leaders in our industry face consistent challenges, changes, and opportunities. I am excited to drive a conversation and provide proven strategies that allow leaders to support themselves so they can consistently show up and be the leader they want, need, and deserve to be inside and outside of work. This talk will be vulnerable, candid, and focused on supporting the leaders who attend,” said Rolfe.

With access to these thought-provoking sessions, owners and operators will leave the Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas with practical knowledge they can implement immediately in their businesses. To view the current F&B Theater schedule click here .

Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas, co-located with The Hospitality Show, is an essential event for owners and operators looking to elevate their business and stay competitive in today's fast-paced hospitality environment. Secure your pass now and take full advantage of all that the F&B Theater and the expo have to offer.

For more information and to register, click here .

Suppliers in the food and beverage industry can request exhibit and sponsor information here . For Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas sponsorship, contact Kyle Zegan at ....

