Wellrithms Featured For Fourth Consecutive Year On Portland Business Journal List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellRithms , the leading payment integrity firm, announces the Company's fourth consecutive year of recognition from the Portland Business Journal as one of the area's fastest-growing privately held companies, ranking #41. Growth is attributed to the WellRithms solutions for providing the most advanced medical bill review, most precise repricing and only product that indemnifies patients, their families and groups from balance billing and aggressive collection threats.



“This recognition is a testament to our market position as the leading payment integrity solution that successfully tackles the ongoing tug of war between payors and providers, extracting patients from the crosshairs of provider attempts to increase reimbursements for medical services and ensuring that providers have been paid appropriately,” says Merrit Quarum, M.D., CEO, WellRithms.“We serve a growing number of self-insured employers, unions and other healthcare benefits payors nationwide that seek to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse in medical billing. Our successful track record for generating over 70% in annual savings for clients is projected by year-end to more than double the 2023 savings we delivered.”



With its stellar reputation for advancing payment integrity, WellRithms has nearly doubled its revenue over the past two years. This year's recognition by the Portland Business Journal comes on the heels of WellRithms' inclusion in the top quartile of Inc. Magazine's annual ranking of America's 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, also for the fourth consecutive year.



“With a spirit of innovation and commitment to halting the overbilling epidemic, WellRithms is helping self-insured employers, unions and other healthcare benefits payors not only in the Portland region but also nationwide,” adds Quarum.“Our team takes pride in this achievement and we are pleased to share the spotlight with other fast-growing, distinguished companies in the area.”

About WellRithms

WellRithms saves money for health plan sponsors by Leveling the Paying FieldTM between healthcare purchasers and providers. The company serves group health and workers' compensation payors who seek the most advanced medical bill review system available, the most precise repricing, and unsurpassed plan savings. WellRithms Shield IndemnificationTM , backed by our insurance captive, sets WellRithms apart by transferring full financial liability from the payor and participant to WellRithms, rendering balance billing tactics, collections, and pressures to overpay ineffective and unenforceable. Visit .

CONTACT: Media: Nicole Dufour CPR Communications ... 201.641.1911 x 54