Intellitrans Rhonda Shults And June Lee Named Recipients Of The 2024 Women In Supply Chain Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This award honors female leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's chain network.

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing management for bulk and break-bulk industries, announces that Rhonda Shults and June Lee are named recipients of the 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines.





Rhonda Shults is named in the Trailblazers category, which honors female leaders who continue to pave the way for future females in logistics. June Lee is named in the Workforce Innovator category, which pays tribute to those female leaders whose efforts in supply chain education and workforce development help build a better workforce.

“I am so thrilled that these outstanding leaders have been selected for the Women in Supply Chain Award,” says Chad Raube, President and CEO of IntelliTrans.“Rhonda has been in account management for over 20 years, has excellent communication skills, and works hard to transform relationships with our customers by applying new technology and/or processes to build lasting partnerships. June has over 20 years of experience in program and project management and has consistently delivered extraordinary results for our customers. IntelliTrans is a stronger company thanks to the tireless dedication of these outstanding women.”

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations, and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "New this year, the award was broken down into Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer, and Workforce Innovator. From there, we named an overall winner and four honorable mentions per category. This year's applications were superb, making it next to impossible to pick one winner. I'm so proud of these women and their achievements. We're just getting started.”

"Women are reshaping the supply chain management landscape with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry. Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations. The Women in Supply Chain award stands as a beacon, celebrating and amplifying their remarkable achievements," says Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge, both sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award. "Congratulations to all the winners, everyone who was nominated, and all those making an impact. This recognition honors the courage and dedication of all the incredible people working hard daily. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment and profound impact on the field."

About the Awardees:



Rhonda Shults : As Senior Customer Success Manager at IntelliTrans, Rhonda manages a portfolio of 30 customers. She leads business reviews, supports product demonstrations, and provides guidance to both customers and her team. Rhonda has gained a great understanding of the industry in which her customers reside, along with general transportation and supply chain needs. She leverages her deep understanding of transportation and supply chain needs to improve customer outcomes, reduce costs, and provide data-driven feedback that maximizes the value of IntelliTrans solutions. Customers benefit from Rhonda and her team's hands-on services, which help clients improve productivity and efficiency.

June Lee : June is a highly accomplished professional who is passionate about driving success in the supply chain and transportation industry. Her strategic thinking, strong leadership, and effective communication skills have enabled her to lead domestic and international teams, resulting in outstanding operational results. June's contributions extend beyond the realm of project management. She has a proven track record of mitigating risks, addressing challenges, and driving operational excellence. Her involvement in executive committees and her ability to manage vendor relationships have significantly contributed to her overall success. June's impact on the industry is profound, as she continues to drive success through her strategic vision, innovative thinking, and unwavering commitment to excellence.



Go to to view the complete list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024, in Atlanta. Go to to register and learn more.

About IntelliTrans Multimodal Transportation Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), empowers businesses to optimize their supply chains with seamless freight management and shipment execution across all modes of transportation, including rail, truck, ocean, and barge. IntelliTrans' trusted transportation management solutions enable customers to solve complex business challenges and help achieve a holistic digital strategy by incorporating multimodal solutions backed by extensive industry knowledge. Recognized as a top transportation management provider, IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Conway, AR, and internationally in Sweden and the UK. Unlock hidden efficiencies in your supply chain. Visit our website to see how IntelliTrans can help.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to and

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers with the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at .

