Argo RE Awarded Management Contract For Continental Towers

Luxury UES condominium at 301 East 79th Street retains Argo Property Management to provide on-site management services and more.

- Gustavo Rusconi, CPM®, VP and Director of Management, Argo Real Estate. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Argo is excited to announce its award-winning property management division has been retained to manage Continental Towers, a 36-story, 538-unit luxury condominium at 301 East 79th Street. In addition to providing a wide array of property management and related services, Argo will oversee the building's on-site management office.“We welcome the opportunity to deliver a caliber of management that Continental Towers and its apartment owners richly deserve,” says Gustavo Rusconi CPM®, Vice President and Director of Management, Argo Real Estate.“Our team brings decades of experience with institutional knowledge of local laws, building codes and city and state regulations, along with best-in-class services pertinent for well-run buildings.”Supporting the property management division will be such in-house departments as project management, building operations, compliance, brokerage, transfers and closings, and technology.Built in 1974, Continental Towers is located in the Yorkville section of Manhattan, between First and Second Avenues. The full-service, 24/7 doorman building contains studio-, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, many with private balconies. Its amenities package includes concierge service, fully equipped gym, furnished roof deck with stunning views, landscaped outdoor space with seating, laundry room, and bike room. There is a convenient parking garage at below-grade level, and the building is pet friendly.# # #About Argo Real EstateFounded in 1952, Argo Real Estate is one of New York's longest-standing independently owned real estate companies. Argo is an owner, developer, and manager of commercial and residential assets throughout New York City and has a long-established reputation for integrity and client service. Argo's in-house brokerage team has been responsible for more than $1 billion in sales and development transactions. Its Closings and Transfers Department has received the city's number one rating and for three consecutive years, Argo has been named in Crain's Business New York“Best Places to Work” feature. In addition, Argo Residential is annually cited by The Real Deal as one of the Top 25 brokerage firms in New York City.

