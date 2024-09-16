Dieline Awards 2025 Kicks Off With Collected Works Campaign Challenging Designers To Submit Bold And Iconic Packaging

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collected Works unveils "Packaging Inception" for Dieline Awards 2025, a call to the design community to submit their innovative packaging designs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DIELINE, a company covering package design and branding, has officially launched its call for entries for the DIELINE Awards 2025 . Now in its 15th year, this global competition recognizes innovation, creativity, and sustainability in packaging design.To kick off this year's competition, The Collected Works , a creative studio known for its bold and dynamic branding and motion design, has collaborated with DIELINE to produce "Packaging Inception," a visually captivating campaign video that challenges the packaging industry and creatives to think bolder and bigger, turning packaging into iconic pieces of art, with each design molded into the shape of the DIELINE Award itself.For DIELINE, this project represented an opportunity to push the boundaries of creativity in packaging and inspire packaging designers, creative studios, and agencies of all stripes to submit their groundbreaking work."Packaging Inception" is a clear call to action: if you've created a packaging design that's visually captivating, beloved by consumers, and redefines the iconic, we want to see it. DIELINE Awards 2025, one of the world's most prominent and highly regarded packaging competitions in the design industry, is your platform to showcase cutting-edge packaging to a global audience. The potential impact of winning a DIELINE Award increases your creative practice or studio's visibility and provides a distinct opportunity to gain industry-wide recognition from some of the best designers in the world.Each scene in The Collected Works' striking video represents the awards and packaging categories from the competition. The clip utilizes the silhouette of the D-shaped awards and incorporates textures and design cues to tell the story of the packaging, allowing each of them to shine.Among the striking designs featured in The Collected Works' video are:Eau Die Line: A sleek, minimalistic perfume bottle shaped like the DIELINE Award, exuding sophistication through its interplay of light and angles.Summer Jam: This playful glass jar, shaped like the DIELINE Award, is suspended in a cascade of strawberries and blueberries. The design captures the essence of freshness and the lighthearted spirit of summer, blending bold colors with an artisanal feel.Glow Skincare: A luminescent blue-toned bottle that pays homage to DIELINE's original blue brand color. Its gradient from deep blue to soft lilac symbolizes youth and vitality.Leaflet Aperitif: A geometric liquor bottle combining textured glass with rich, deep hues of red and orange, evoking elegance and boldness.DIELINE Awards 2025 honors excellence across all major categories, including consumer packaged goods, luxury products, and sustainable packaging, recognizing professional and commercially-produced designs, as well as student work and unproduced conceptual designs.DIELINE encourages designers and brands to submit their most creative packaging projects by the Call for Entry deadline on September 30th. After that, rates will increase, and the competition will run until February 28, 2025.The DIELINE Awards winners will be announced on May 7th, 2025, during LUXE Pack New York. Their work will be featured on DIELINE's platforms, reaching millions in the design and consumer goods industries. Additionally, winning designs will be showcased at a special awards ceremony and featured at a winners' exhibit at LUXE Pack New York 2025, held on May 7th and 8th, 2025, providing further recognition and exposure to a global audience.About The Collected Works:The Collected Works is an independent creative studio based in New York City and New Orleans, specializing in identity design, 3D motion graphics, and branding. Known for its projects with brands like Nike, Meta, and NBC, Collected Works blends bold visual storytelling with cutting-edge design. This partnership with DIELINE reflects its mission to inspire creativity and push the boundaries of packaging design.About DIELINE:DIELINE is the leading global platform for packaging design, celebrating the designers, studios, and brands advancing packaging as an art form. DIELINE's mission is to advocate for sustainable, innovative, and thoughtful design that enhances the consumer experience.Press Contact for high-res video links and images:...Watch the video here: Click HereGo to DIELINE Awards 2025 for more information.

