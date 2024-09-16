Global Vocal Biomarkers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vocal Biomarkers Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Vocal Biomarkers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The vocal biomarkers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $2.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the need for early detection of diseases, vocal biomarker applications in lie detection, demand for vocal biomarkers in the defense sector, increasing incidence of mental disorders, and rising chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Vocal Biomarkers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The vocal biomarkers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising cases of neurological and psychological disorders, high demand for novel diagnostic procedures, a growing incidence of dementia, increasing awareness about the efficacy of vocal biomarkers, and increasing diagnostic procedures.

Growth Driver Of The Vocal Biomarkers Market

The rising cases of neurological and psychological disorders are expected to propel the growth of the voice biomarkers market going forward. Neurological disorders are medical conditions affecting the nervous system, whereas psychological disorders are conditions that impact mood, thinking, and behavior. The increasing cases of neurological and psychological disorders can be attributed to factors such as increased stress, aging populations, lifestyle changes, and greater awareness and diagnosis capabilities. Neurological and psychological disorders use voice biomarkers to non-invasively detect and monitor disease-specific changes in speech patterns, pitch, and rhythm, providing valuable insights into the presence and progression of these conditions.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Vocal Biomarkers Market Growth?

Key players in the vocal biomarkers market include Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Synaptics Inc., Nuance Communications, Veritone Inc., Axios Pro, Cogito Corporation, Boston Technology Corporation, Cambridge Cognition Ltd., ConversationHealth, Beyond Verbal, AudEERING, EVOCAL Health, Sonde Health Inc., Kintsugi Health, Ellipsis Health, Canary Speech, Vocalis Health, Puretech Health, Neurotrack Technologies Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Vocal Biomarkers Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the vocal biomarkers market are focusing on developing advanced technology, such as voice-enabled technology, to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve patient monitoring, and enable early detection of various medical conditions. Voice-enabled technology aims to help individuals better understand their mental state and encourage proactive engagement with mental health services.

How Is The Global Vocal Biomarkers Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Frequency, Amplitude, Error Rate, Vocal Rise Or Fall Time, Phonation Time, Voice Tremor, Pitch, Other Types

2) By Indications: Psychiatric Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Other Indications

3) By Consumer: Children And Newborns, Adult

4) By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Academic, Research, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Vocal Biomarkers Market

North America was the largest region in the vocal biomarkers market in 2023. The regions covered in the vocal biomarkers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Vocal Biomarkers Market Definition

Vocal biomarkers are measurable features of the voice that can provide insights into an individual's health and well-being. These biomarkers are derived from the analysis of vocal attributes such as pitch, tone, rhythm, volume, and speech patterns. They can be used to detect, monitor, and predict various health conditions, including mental health disorders, neurological diseases, and respiratory conditions.

Vocal Biomarkers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global vocal biomarkers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Vocal Biomarkers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vocal biomarkers market size , vocal biomarkers market drivers and trends, vocal biomarkers market major players, vocal biomarkers competitors' revenues, vocal biomarkers market positioning, and vocal biomarkers market growth across geographies. The vocal biomarkers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

