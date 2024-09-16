Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtual Infrastructure Manager Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Virtual Infrastructure Manager Global Market Report 2024

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The virtual infrastructure manager market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.33 billion in 2023 to $3.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of enterprises, rising concerns regarding worker efficiency, infrastructure companies embracing digitalization, the growing demand for virtual infrastructure managers, and the increasing demand for unified and virtual infrastructure monitoring.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The virtual infrastructure manager market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising implementation of cloud computing, increasing adoption of virtualization, high adoption of bringing your own device (BYOD) policies, cloud adoption among several end-user segments, and increasing workplace flexibility requirements.

Growth Driver Of The Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market

The rising implementation of cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the virtual infrastructure manager market going forward. Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services over the internet, including storage, processing power, and applications, on a pay-as-you-go basis. The increasing adoption of cloud computing is driven by its scalability, cost-efficiency, and ability to enhance business agility and innovation. Cloud computing enables a virtual infrastructure manager to efficiently allocate, manage, and optimize virtual resources and services across a network.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market Growth?

Key players in the virtual infrastructure manager market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Broadcom Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Fujitsu Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NEC Corporation, ServiceNow Inc., Ciena Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Hitachi Vantara, Nutanix Inc., Ribbon Communications, Progress Software Corporation, HashiCorp Inc., Corsa Technology, Uila Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the virtual infrastructure manager market are focusing on developing advanced hybrid cloud solutions to enhance flexibility and optimize resource management. Hybrid cloud solutions refer to the integration of on-premises infrastructure with public and private cloud services, allowing data and applications to be shared between them for greater flexibility and scalability.

How Is The Global Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Solution, Service

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS), Cloud Based

3) By Application: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market

North America was the largest region in the virtual infrastructure manager market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market going forward. The regions covered in the virtual infrastructure manager market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Virtual Infrastructure Manager Market Definition

A virtual infrastructure manager (VIM) refers to a software tool that manages and orchestrates virtualized resources within a data center, such as virtual machines, storage, and networks. It ensures efficient allocation, monitoring, and optimization of these resources. It is crucial in cloud computing environments to maintain infrastructure agility and scalability.

Virtual Infrastructure Manager Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global virtual infrastructure manager market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Virtual Infrastructure Manager Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on virtual infrastructure manager market size , virtual infrastructure manager market drivers and trends, virtual infrastructure manager market major players, virtual infrastructure manager competitors' revenues, virtual infrastructure manager market positioning, and virtual infrastructure manager market growth across geographies. The virtual infrastructure manager market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

