Anomaly Detection Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.07 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.7%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anomaly detection market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.94 billion in 2023 to $5.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to customer experience and service optimization, regulatory compliance, industrial and manufacturing process monitoring, healthcare and medical diagnostics, financial fraud prevention, IoT and sensor data.

The anomaly detection market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customer experience enhancement, compliance and regulatory requirements, industrial and manufacturing process optimization, rapidly growing data complexity, cybersecurity threat evolution, advancements in ai and machine learning.

The increasing number of connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the anomaly detection market going forward. Connected devices are physical smart devices that can be connected via the internet with each other to share data and information within an organization. Anomaly detection is commonly used on connected devices for monitoring the devices connected to a network and to protect data traffic in an organization or household.

Key players in the anomaly detection market include SAS Institute Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Splunk Inc., Wipro Limited, Securonix Inc., Gurucul Solutions LLC, Guardian Analytics Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Anodot Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Flowmon Networks a. s., LogRhythm Inc, Rapid7 Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Varonis Systems Inc, WSO2 Inc., Datadog Inc., Darktrace Limited, Sumo Logic Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., McAfee Corp., Exabeam Inc., Vectra AI Inc., Fortinet Inc., Plixer International Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide LLC, Fair Isaac Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Veriato Inc., LogicMonitor Inc., Cybereason Inc., Uptycs Inc., Awake Security Inc., ThreatConnect Inc., New Relic Inc.

Major companies operating in the anomaly detection market are developing new anomaly detection engines such as KaizenInsights Anomaly Detection Engine to gain a competitive edge in the market. This solution is designed to help companies quickly identify data outliers within their operations that can lead to issues like fraud, customer churn, revenue leakage, and other profit-impacting problems.

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Technology: Big Data Analytics, Data Mining and Business Intelligence, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid

4) By Application: Intrusion Detection, Fraud Detection, Defect Detection, System Health Monitoring

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Aerospace and Defense, Medical Care, Other Verticals

North America was the largest region in the anomaly detection market in 2023 is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anomaly detection market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Anomaly detection refers to the detection of unexpected occurrences, observations, or objects that greatly depart from the usual. Another name for it is outlier detection. Standard deviations, outliers, noise, novelty, and exceptions are other names for data anomalies.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global anomaly detection market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Anomaly Detection Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anomaly detection market size, anomaly detection market drivers and trends, anomaly detection market major players, anomaly detection competitors' revenues, anomaly detection market positioning, and anomaly detection market growth across geographies. The anomaly detection market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

