Bostonsight Holds Annual Fitacademy Retreat For Cornea And Contact Lens Residents And Fellows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FitAcademy Class of 2024

- Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLANEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BostonSight ®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization that advances the of diseased and damaged corneas and dry eyes held their annual FitAcademy TM Retreat for Cornea and Contact Lens Residents and Fellows at New England College of Optometry (NECO) in Boston, September 13-14, 2024.This year marked the sixth iteration of FitAcademy, an educational retreat for cornea and contact lens residents and fellows at schools and colleges of optometry and accredited fellowship sites throughout the United States and Canada.FitAcademy was held at NECO's Clinical Training Center, where residents learned about scleral lens fitting and assessment, how to manage and co-manage a range of corneal and ocular surface disorders, including dry eye disease and keratoconus, managing the scleral lens patient Beyond the Fit TM (a staple of FitAcademy programs), and scleral lens application and removal techniques. FitAcademy's intimate setting also provides residents and fellows a unique opportunity to collaborate with fellow clinicians, strengthening their professional connections as they begin their careers.This year, 31 cornea and contact lens residents attended the event, which included hands-on wet lab training. Thanks to funding from BostonSight and support from sponsors, students attend FitAcademy for free.“We are incredibly grateful for our sponsors: NECO, Glaukos Corporation, Contamac, and Tangible Science,” said Dr. Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, BostonSight's Senior VP of Clinical and Professional Affairs and director of the FitAcademy program.“We have seen their continued support year after year and are pleased that they, too, see the value in providing scleral lens education to eye doctors seeking specialization in their careers.”FitAcademy is led by Dr. Carrasquillo and taught by BostonSight staff Dr. Bita Asghari, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Associate Director of Clinical Education; Dr. Chirag Patel, OD, FAAO, Associate Director of Innovative Technologies; Dr. Alan Kwok, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Director of PROSE® Network Clinical Relationships; and Dr. Daniel Brocks, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Cornea Specialist. The renowned invited faculty include Clark Chang, OD, MSA, MSc, FAAO of Wills Eye Hospital; Patricia Flores, OD, TMO, MSc, PhD, IACLE, FSLS, Executive Director at Centro de la Visión, Chile; Marta Garcia, OD, Associate Professor at Zaragoza University, Department of Applied Physics, Spain; Anita Gulmiri, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Senior Medical Ambassador, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Faculty at New England College of Optometry; Jennifer Liao, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Assistant Professor of Optometry at New England College of Optometry; and Priscilla Sotomayor, OD, FSLS, PROSE Fellow and Contact Lens Specialist at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.Each year, invitations are sent to residency sites from BostonSight. Resident directors then determine if residents can attend. If you are a cornea and contact lens residency director and would like to be added to our invite list, please visit /practitioners/education/fitacademy/About NECONew England College of Optometry is a private, nonprofit, and internationally recognized optometry school. We prepare the next generation of eye care providers, educators, and innovators through rigorous curriculum, extensive clinical experiences, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong support network. As an independent optometry school, we focus solely on optometry. Founded in 1894, NECO is the oldest continuously operating optometry school in the U.S. and has been advancing optometric education ever since.About GlaukosGlaukos is transforming the standard of care for patients with progressive keratoconus and other corneal ectatic conditions through our commitment to addressing important unmet clinical needs in corneal health. With inspired innovation, a customer-centric focus, and prolific market access capabilities, we are in the constant pursuit of developing proven solutions in corneal health that empower eye care professionals to deliver optimal care for patients. Learn more at .About BostonSight®BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. PROSE® is BostonSight's medical treatment for the most severe ocular surface diseases and BostonSight SCLERAL® is a commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide. BostonSight's ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at .

Michele Hart

BostonSight

+1 781-675-9872

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.