(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2nd Chance MS Announces Annual Party on the Green Fundraiser

2nd Chance MS event to help promote and support adult education and workforce training efforts for lower-income Mississippians across the state.

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 2nd Chance MS is excited to announce its 2024 "Party on the Green" fundraiser on Thursday, September 26th, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at The Isom Place, 1003 Jefferson Avenue, on Oxford, Mississippi's historic square. Tickets are $75, and the event promises an exciting lineup, including a silent auction featuring once-in-lifetime vacations and remarkable giveaways, including:A six-night Getaway to Ireland for two peopleA Brad Paisley concert package for eight people.A Boston Tea Party Experience Package includes a three-night stay at The Fairmont Copley Plaza, admission to the Boston Tea Party museum, and daily breakfast and dinner at Oak Long Bar + Kitchen.Lane Kiffin limited edition round two shoesAn Alexis Walter 36x36 PaintingAdditionally, guests will be treated to the musical talents of KC and the Moonshine Band, delectable food by My Michelle's, and an open bar. This presents an excellent opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy a delightful evening, and contribute to a meaningful cause.The proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the students and programs supported by 2nd Chance MS, impacting the lives of individuals seeking to improve their circumstances through education and skills training. Join 2nd Chance MS for an unforgettable evening at the "Party on the Green" as we work together to make a difference in the community.Zach Scruggs, Executive Director of 2nd Chance MS, shared, "We are thrilled to host our sixth annual 'Party on the Green' fundraiser in Oxford. The support of our corporate and individual sponsors is vital to our mission of providing needed support to hardworking, lower-income adult students across Mississippi. We welcome everyone to join us on September 26th and be a part of making this year's event the best one yet."The goal at 2nd Chance MS is to promote and support adult education and workforce training for lower-income Mississippi adults. They are dedicated to working with Mississippi's 15 Community Colleges to create and finance programs that offer essential financial support and eliminate barriers for deserving adult students.These programs have significantly increased the number of Mississippians equipped with the education and training necessary to secure and maintain a family-sustaining job. To date, they have assisted over 2,000 individuals in continuing their educational journey, helping them overcome barriers and transition into the workforce, thus breaking the cycle of poverty.For more information and tickets, please visit: .

Sarah Rose Lomenick

2nd Chance MS

+1 662-417-4549

srlomenick@2ndChanceMS

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.