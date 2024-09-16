6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Northeast Of Saipan
Date
9/16/2024 10:15:13 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Sep 16 (Xinhua) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 262 km northeast of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, at 21:36:35 on Monday local time (11:36:35 GMT), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 42.9 km, was initially determined to be at 17.142 degrees north latitude and 147.180 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Currently, there is no tsunami warning triggered by the earthquake, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.
No immediate reports of casualties or damage were released by authorities.
MENAFN16092024000231011071ID1108678547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.