Finolex Pipes And Fittings Unveils Captivating Ganesh Chaturthi Campaign: \'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Parampara Nahi\'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 16th September 2024 – Finolex Pipes and Fittings, India\'s leading pipe manufacturer, has launched an innovative campaign for Ganesh Chaturthi titled \'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Parampara Nahi\' (Generations Change, Traditions Don\'t). This compelling initiative aims to showcase the enduring spirit of Ganeshotsav, highlighting how cherished traditions transcend time and generational shifts across India\'s diverse cultural landscape.



The campaign features four distinct videos, each narrating a unique regional story of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. It builds on the popular \'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Pipes Nahi\' campaign, drawing parallels between Finolex\'s durable products and India\'s lasting traditions. All four videos are already live and set to captivate audiences. The campaign encourages viewers to share personal Ganesh Chaturthi stories, fostering community engagement.



By artfully weaving together narratives from various corners of India, the campaign illustrates how Ganesh Chaturthi unites the nation through shared devotion while respecting regional nuances. This approach reinforces Finolex\'s commitment to understanding and serving India\'s multifaceted market.



Mr. Pradeep Vedula, President of Marketing and Sales at Finolex Industries, elaborated on the campaign\'s vision: \"Traditions form the bedrock of our society, much like how our pipes form the foundation of modern infrastructure. \'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Parampara Nahi\' is our homage to Ganeshotsav\'s timeless appeal – a festival that bridges generations and cultures. Through this campaign, we aim to ignite a sense of pride in our shared heritage and the values that bind us together.\"



Finolex invites everyone to participate in this celebration of tradition by watching the series of heartwarming videos as they\'re released, sharing personal Ganesh Chaturthi stories and experiences on Finolex\'s social media platforms, and reflecting on the beauty of traditions that have stood the test of time in their own families and communities.



Finolex Pipes and Fittings has been a trusted name in Indian households for decades, known for its high-quality, durable piping solutions. The company\'s commitment to excellence mirrors the enduring nature of Indian traditions, making this campaign a natural extension of its brand ethos.



About Finolex:



We are India's most trusted PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer. Over the last 43 years, we have impacted the sanitation-plumbing and agricultural sectors with prudent investments across our value chain. Right from the sourcing of quality raw materials and resin production, to manufacturing, storage, transport, sales, marketing and even further downstream to include customer engagement



To stay focused on making superior quality pipes and fittings, and nothing else but that, for forty years, is no mean feat. Aligning every decision, every action, every resource towards delivering quality pipes and fittings. To choose to do just this one thing, and do it well. So that once our customers install our pipes, they completely forget about us. We take great pride in this dependable quality that has not only earned us ISO 9001:2015 certifications across plants, but also earned us the sincere affection of farmers, plumbers, homeowners, partners, associates and shareholders. They have all come to expect the world from us. Because that's exactly what we expect from ourselves.

