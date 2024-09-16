China Sees Travel Surge On First Day Of Mid-Autumn Festival Holiday
9/16/2024 10:02:36 AM
Xinhua
Beijing: Some 215.92 million passenger trips were handled by China's transportation sectors on Sunday, the first day of the three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, up 37.9 percent year on year, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.
Of the total, China recorded 17.09 million passenger trips by railway, 544,100 by water, and 1.84 million by air.
Highway traffic took the lion's share, with 196.45 million passenger trips.
The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 17 this year.
