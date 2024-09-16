Performance Trust Announces Key Additions To Expanding Investment Banking Team: Jim Crotty And Joe Regan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC (PT) is pleased to announce the additions of Jim

Crotty and Joe Regan as Managing Directors on the Team to deepen the footprint in the Midwest and Southwest regions.

Crotty joins Performance Trust as a Managing Director and will be covering depositories in the Midwest after serving as CEO and President of Bancorp 34, and 34 where he helped lead the bank through several strategic and growth initiatives to enhance franchise value. Prior, he spent 16 years at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, working with community depositories on successful M&A and capital raising engagements. Crotty will be based in Chicago, Illinois.

Regan joins Performance Trust as a Managing Director and will be covering depositories in the Southwest region. He brings a decade of transaction execution and advisory experience from Piper Sandler & Co. and B. Riley Financial, where he specialized in M&A and capital raising strategies for depositories. Prior, he held risk management positions at Ernst & Young, LLP and Morgan Stanley. Regan will be based in Dallas, Texas.

"In today's dynamic environment, a comprehensive approach to investment banking is crucial. Over the past five years, we have been committed to reinventing investment banking by developing analytics and tools that provide banking executives with a holistic view of long-term impacts of their decisions," said Chirag Shah, CEO of Performance Trust, "With Jim and Joe's distinct experience and robust backgrounds, combined with the tools and analytics at PT, we are positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients."

Performance Trust is focused on redefining the investment banking industry by offering a unique and customized approach to strategic advisory, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and balance sheet solutions for financial institutions.

