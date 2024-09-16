Delisting Of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Publ) From Nasdaq Stockholm

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 16, 2024 at 15:30 CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit Calliditas for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4038098

The following files are available for download: