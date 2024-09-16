Delisting Of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Publ) From Nasdaq Stockholm
Date
9/16/2024
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be on Thursday, October 10, 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas
Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: [email protected]
The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 16, 2024 at 15:30 CET.
About Calliditas
Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit Calliditas for further information.
