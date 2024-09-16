The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global Diesel Power Engines Market, focusing on the significant growth expected in both the Standby Operation and Prime/Continuous Operation segments. The Standby Operation segment is projected to reach US$9.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.0%, while the Prime/Continuous Operation segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period.

The report includes detailed regional analysis, highlighting key markets such as the U.S., which was estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR, reaching $3.3 Billion by 2030. It also covers growth trends in other significant regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

For those interested in market analysis, the report provides independent data on annual sales and forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. It also includes in-depth regional analysis, detailed company profiles of major players like Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., and Doosan Corporation, and offers competitive insights and future trends to help identify new revenue opportunities and inform strategic business decisions. Additionally, the report includes complimentary updates for one year, ensuring you stay informed of the latest market developments.

