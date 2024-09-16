Edgewater Federal Solutions To Be Featured On Trending Today On A&E

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dave Yockman, CEO of Edgewater Federal SolutionsWASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Edgewater Federal Solutions, a leading provider of innovative IT and solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming feature on the popular television series Trending Today. The episode is scheduled to air on September 21st at 6:30 am ET on A&E.Trending Today is renowned for highlighting the most influential and forward-thinking companies in various industries. This feature will give viewers an inside look at Edgewater Federal Solutions' cutting-edge technology, commitment to excellence, and impactful services for Federal clients."We are honored to be featured on Trending Today and to share our story with a wider audience," said Dave Yockman, CEO of Edgewater Federal Solutions. "This opportunity allows us to showcase how our robust history, experience, and dedication help us to deliver innovative solutions to our government clients and drive progress in the IT sector."During the segment, viewers will learn about Edgewater Federal Solutions' comprehensive suite of services, which includes IT consulting, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and more. The company's approach to solving complex challenges and its partnerships with key federal agencies will also be highlighted.Edgewater Federal Solutions has built a reputation for excellence, thanks to its team of highly skilled professionals and its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The company's feature on Trending Today will further cement its position as a leader in the IT industry.Don't miss the chance to watch Edgewater Federal Solutions on Trending Today on A&E, airing September 21st at 6:30 a.m. ET. For more information about Edgewater Federal Solutions and its services, please visit .About Edgewater Federal SolutionsEdgewater Federal Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2002 and has a long-standing record of excellence in supporting its federal energy, health, and law enforcement customers. Edgewater assists over 30 federal and commercial customers with enterprise IT, cybersecurity, and professional service needs. Edgewater is a 7-time awardee of the Washington Post Top Workplaces and a 5-time honoree as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. Edgewater holds CMMI and ISO certifications, and its motto of“Our People... Your Edge” signifies the value and importance that the company has for its employees. Visit for more information.About Trending TodayTrending Today is a distinguished program spotlighting the nation's foremost entrepreneurs, innovators, and trendsetters, reshaping and elevating diverse industries. This show provides a dynamic platform for esteemed guests to articulate their inspiring professional journeys, steadfast commitment to brand development, and the motivation they offer to aspiring entrepreneurs pursuing the American dream. Learn more at

