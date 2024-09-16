Automation As A Service Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automation as a service market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.04 billion in 2023 to $7.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for streamlining business processes, evolution of robotic process automation (RPA), shift towards cloud computing, focus on cost reduction and operational efficiency, desire for scalable and flexible solutions.

The automation as a service market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, growing demand for intelligent automation, emphasis on hyper automation strategies, industry-specific automation solutions, rise in remote workforce and digital transformation.

The increasing demand for automation across business processes is driving the growth of automation as a service market. Automation in business operations is the use of technology to carry out repetitive actions and jobs rather than people. Businesses must streamline their recruiting, accounts payable, and contract management procedures to increase productivity and decrease the risk of human mistakes. Additionally, automation can increase overall business function efficiency, standardize best practices, and cost savings.

Key players in the automation as a service market include Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism Group plc, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation.

Major companies operating in the automation as a service (AaaS) market are introducing innovative solutions, such as digital investment solutions, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Digital investment solutions use technology to offer clients easy, secure access to expertly crafted portfolios designed to help them achieve their financial goals.

1) By Type: Rule-Based Automation, Knowledge-Based Automation

2) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

3) By Business Function: Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Sales And Marketing, Operations

4) By Service: Managed Services, Professional Services

5) By Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Transportation And Logistics, Others Industries

North America was the largest region in the automation as a service market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automation as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automation as a service refers to a service that vendors provide to enterprises that are seeking to implement automation across their organization. Automation helps with improved speed, agility, and service delivery, reduced manual processing, reduced IT spending, improved productivity across departments, and faster troubleshooting.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automation as a service market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automation As A Service Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automation as a service market size, automation as a service market drivers and trends, automation as a service market major players, automation as a service competitors' revenues, automation as a service market positioning, and automation as a service market growth across geographies. The automation as a service market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

