Know All About New XEC Covid Variant Identified In 15 Countries

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) seems to be rising again with a new and more contagious variant -- XEC -- spreading rapidly across 15 countries.

First detected in Germany in June, XEC is a combination of the KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 variants. According to reports, it has already overtaken the previously dominant FliRT strain of the deadly virus.

The strain, belonging to the Omicron variant, is currently spreading "quite rapidly" across Europe, North America and Asia.

About 550 samples have now been reported, from 27 countries, including Poland, Norway, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Portugal, the US and China have now reported samples.

"At this juncture, the XEC variant appears to be the most likely one to get legs next," Eric Topol, Director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, US, said in a recent post on X.

As per experts, XEC comes with some new mutations that might help it spread this autumn. However, vaccines may help prevent severe cases.

In a post on X, a Melbourne-based data expert Mike Honey stated that XEC strain is "a likely next challenger to the currently dominant variants".

Honey noted that XEC has already charged ahead of other variants like the FLiRT, FLuQU and DEFLuQE strains.

The strain reportedly causes symptoms that are similar to those experienced with common illnesses such as influenza and colds.

While most people will get better within a few weeks, for some it may take longer to recover and some may even require hospitalisation.

According to the UK NHS, the variant causes flu-like symptoms which includes a high temperature or shivering (chills), a new, continuous cough, a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, shortness of breath, fatigue, body ache, loss of appetite, among others.