(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Ridge Capital Management, ("Beacon Ridge"), a private firm specializing in acquiring and managing single-family rental (SFR) properties along with its affiliate company, Caliber Home Solutions ("Caliber"), which specializes in management in the SFR industry, today announced a strategic partnership with True Home, an innovative platform. This collaboration aims to streamline Beacon Ridge's asset management processes, drive efficiency and accuracy across renovations, construction management, and asset management reporting, and ultimately increase investor yields.

Under this partnership, Beacon Ridge will leverage True Home's robust platform to optimize the management of its growing SFR portfolio. True Home's integrated approach to renovation scoping, project management, and vendor payments significantly reduces the complexity of managing diverse projects. The platform's advanced accounting features, such as detailed cost segregation models will ultimately benefit both the firm and its investors.

"We are excited to partner with True Home to enhance our renovation and scoping technology with Caliber and expand our asset management and reporting capabilities," said Robby Napp, Head of Real Estate for Beacon Ridge Capital Management. "True Home's platform is a game-changer in the SFR space, offering the tools and technology we need to efficiently manage our renovation business while also providing reporting efficiencies."

"I couldn't be more thrilled for Daniel and the True Home team and for Beacon Ridge. Beacon Ridge is one of the more unique firms in the

SFR space. It was founded by industry veterans who know how technology can impact investors' returns. True Home provides the Beacon Ridge team a turn-key solution to enhance their platform growth and I look forward to seeing both companies succeed together," said Paul Gozzo, an early investor in True Home and SFR veteran.

"This partnership with Beacon Ridge Capital Management represents a significant milestone for True Home," said Daniel Benhammou, founder and CEO of True Home. "We are proud to support Beacon Ridge in their mission to deliver outsized returns to their investors, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits all stakeholders."

The partnership is expected to drive substantial growth for both companies as Beacon Ridge continues to expand its SFR portfolio and True Home solidifies its position as a leader in asset management technology.

About Beacon Ridge Capital Management

Beacon Ridge Capital Management is a private investment firm focused on acquiring, constructing, and managing single-family rental properties across the United States. With a commitment to delivering strong, consistent returns, Beacon Ridge combines strategic acquisitions with hands-on management to maximize the value of its investments.

About True Home

True Home is a leading asset management platform designed to streamline the management of single-family rental portfolios. With integrated tools for scoping, project management, payments, and investor reporting, True Home empowers real estate investors to manage their assets and maximize returns efficiently. The platform's advanced features, including cost segregation and retail investor connectivity, provide a comprehensive solution for today's dynamic real estate market.

SOURCE True Home

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED