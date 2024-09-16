Copado Launches Suite Of AI Agents To Transform Business Application Delivery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New AI agents are revolutionizing DevOps by offering unparalleled support at every stage of the software development lifecycle

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Copado , the leader in DevOps for business applications, today announced the Copado AI encompassing a suite of AI-powered DevOps agents . Trained on over a decade of Salesforce expertise, these "super agents" amplify human potential, enabling every contributor to operate at their highest level by automating routine tasks and elevating strategic work. Covering every stage of the DevOps process, Copado AI empowers organizations to streamline, automate, and accelerate the DevOps process for business applications, driving productivity, efficiency and quality.

Copado's AI platform empowers teams to focus on what truly matters: strategic innovation and value creation. By automating repetitive tasks and delivering actionable insights, Copado's AI is designed to elevate human expertise, ensuring that every team member-from low-code developers to release managers-can perform at their peak and deliver transformative results.

"AI is no longer just an assistant; it's becoming the key to unlocking human potential," said Ted Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of Copado. "The landscape of software development is undergoing a radical transformation, driven by the emergence of AI-powered tools. Copado is setting a new standard with our AI super agents. We are giving Salesforce teams the superpowers to do their best work, revolutionize development and deliver value faster and more effectively than ever before."

Copado's AI agents are set to transform the way companies approach DevOps, offering unparalleled support at every stage of the software development lifecycle. These agents are tailored to address specific challenges within the DevOps pipeline, ensuring seamless integration and delivery across business applications:



PlanAgent

ensures strategic alignment and clear user story definitions, helping business analysts and Salesforce architects accelerate user story creation and assess feature feasibility.

BuildAgent

accelerates development by generating code suggestions and providing real-time troubleshooting, making it an indispensable tool for developers and administrators.

TestAgent

enhances software quality by generating test cases, identifying failure points, and offering optimization suggestions, all while reducing the manual effort required from QA teams.

ReleaseAgent

automates deployment scripts and coordinates team efforts for smoother and timelier releases, which is crucial for release managers and product owners. OperateAgent supports operational stability post-deployment by suggesting optimizations, facilitating quick issue resolution, and generating comprehensive training resources.

With Salesforce operating at the heart of many business operations, Copado's AI agents are poised to supercharge Salesforce teams, accelerating value delivery with confidence and speed. The launch of these AI agents marks a significant milestone in Copado's mission to redefine DevOps for business applications, offering customers the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

"Integrating Copado AI into our DevOps processes will help to accelerate routine tasks and efficiently troubleshoot errors," said Aven Santo Domingo, Global Engineering Manager, Consumer Engagement, Kimberly-Clark. "By freeing up our resources, we can shift our focus from maintenance to innovation. It has set a new standard for excellence in software development, speeding up timelines and significantly enhancing deliverable quality. Copado AI is a game-changer for any organization committed to leading in digital transformation, and we're eager to see where this technology will take us next."

Copado will showcase its new AI agents at Dreamforce 2024 . Experts from Copado will also present in a session with Accenture on AI and in sessions with customers Blue Cross Blue Shield , Brenntag , and Amgen .

Follow Copado:

LinkedIn:



X:



Blog:



Salesforce, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Copado

Copado is the leader in AI-powered DevOps for business applications. Backed by Insight Partners, Softbank IBM, Capgemini and Salesforce Ventures, Copado revolutionizes development workflows by leveraging advanced AI capabilities to build end-to-end digital transformation for more than 1,750 global brands including Coca-Cola, Medtronic, T-Mobile and Volkswagen. Copado is proven to drive 20X more frequent releases, 95% less downtime, 10X faster testing and 20% greater productivity. More information can be found at: .

SOURCE Copado

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED