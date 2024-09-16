CQ Medical (Formerly CIVCO Radiotherapy And Qfix) Unveils Enhanced Product Range At ASTRO 2024 Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AVONDALE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CQ Medical, the new global leader in patient radiotherapy positioning and healthcare innovations that advance human care, will unveil its enhanced product range and feature in-booth demonstrations during the 66th ASTRO Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., September 29 – October 1. View the booth schedule of events here .

CQ Medical marks a pivotal transformation for CIVCO Radiotherapy and Qfix, who joined forces in October 2022. CQ Medical is derived from the company's Care Quotient: IQ + EQ = CQ. It follows their philosophy of applying intelligence and empathy to everything they make and do.

The company encourages attendees to visit booth #927 to see how two legacy companies are integrating their market-leading solutions, uniquely combining medical technology with patient empathy, to help achieve better patient outcomes.









SBRT Immobilization Solutions, including the new Body Pro-Lok ONEBridgeTM compatible with AltaTM

CQ has combined two best-in-class products to create one remarkable SBRT positioning solution. The market-leading ONEBridge fits most patients, immobilizing and improving positioning and respiratory restriction for more accurate treatment. Current Alta Multipurpose Device users can upgrade their respiratory compression systems with the Body Pro-Lok ONEBridge.

Symphony® Imaging, Treatment & Transfer Solutions

Symphony solutions facilitate smooth patient transfers between imaging modalities and treatment or procedure platforms without repositioning the patient. Visit the company to learn about their innovations with the Lithotomy AirShuttleTM for brachytherapy and the Alta AirShuttle for Adaptive customized cancer care workflow solutions.

BrachyGelTM Vaginal Hydrogel Packing Solution

Introducing

BrachyGel, a personalized packing solution for image-guided brachytherapy and the first of its kind.

BrachyGel provides proven stability of brachytherapy applicators through

treatment planning and delivery. Unlike gauze or a saline-filled balloon, it contours to the patient's anatomy and reduces air gaps.

SRS Immobilization Solutions

The EncompassTM and SolsticeTM SRS Immobilization Systems are highly advanced, non-invasive solutions designed for precisely targeted brain, head, and neck treatments. The Encompass is validated for HyperArcTM and provides setup confidence and comfort with the Integrated ShimTM system. Solstice features unique variable pitch capability, increasing setup and treatment flexibility.

BioXmark® Liquid Fiducial Marker

The liquid nature of BioXmark enables the implantation of multiple markers of varying sizes in the same uninterrupted procedure. Sticky and soft markers adapt to surrounding tissue*, providing exceptional positional stability and visibility.

Proton Solutions, including the new kVueTM PronumbraTM Head & Neck Immobilization System

CQ has set a standard in proton therapy solutions with a range of market-leading couchtops, head & neck immobilization, and additional disease site positioning solutions, including a complete pediatric offering.

As the creators of the original BoS® proton system, the company has reimagined the solution with a new device, Pronumbra, incorporating top-of-the-line features that enhance the experience for physicists, therapists, and patients from start to finish.

About CQ Medical

CQ Medical is the global leader in developing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy and cancer therapy solutions. With primary locations in Iowa and Pennsylvania and employees worldwide, the company has more than 80 years of combined experience bringing advanced hardware and consumables for patient immobilization and positioning, fiducial markers, couchtops, and patient care products to the market. Visit CQmedical for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Lisa Vandenberg,

Director of Product Management, [email protected]

COPYRIGHT © 2024. This press release contains information about products that may or may not be available in particular countries. These products may not be licensed in accordance with Canadian law. Each country has specific laws and regulations governing the commercialization of medical devices and the communication of information regarding medical devices in printed and digital media. Products appearing in this press release or on our website may or may not have received approval, clearance, or marketing authorization by a governmental regulatory body in any particular country or may have received approval, clearance, or marketing authorization for different indications and restrictions in different countries or may be for investigational use only. BoS, Fibreplast, Pronumbra, Symphony and Qfix are registered trademarks of Qfix. AirShuttle, Alta, Encompass, and Integrated Shim are trademarks of Qfix. CIVCO is a registered trademark of CIVCO Medical Solutions. CIVCO Radiotherapy, CIVCO RT, Body Pro-Lok ONE, ONEBridge, and Solstice are trademarks of Medtec LLC. BioXmark is a registered trademark of Nanovi A/S.

HyperArc is a trademark of Varian Medical Systems. CQ2024D206 Rev. 0

**BioXmark has De Novo clearance from the US FDA with an indication for use to radiographically mark lung, bladder and lymph nodes in adult patients.

SOURCE CQ Medical

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED