D&H Canada Adds Lenovo ISG Solutions, Strengthening Its Data Center Offering

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Canada , a leading provider of solutions to the North American channel, announces it has signed an agreement to carry Lenovo ISG products, or the Infrastructure Solutions Group portfolio. The addition of Lenovo's full line of ISG data center solutions greatly enhances D&H Canada's focus on data storage through its Modern Infrastructure pillar, a growing part of its Modern Solutions business unit.

The Lenovo ISG solutions include the ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile servers for modern data center workloads, in addition to software defined solutions and other infrastructure products, all part of Lenovo's partner-centric L360 Global Channel Framework. To commemorate this new agreement, D&H is running a Lenovo Discover Tech Tour: A D&H Experience promotion for partners from now until November 29.

The addition of the Lenovo ISG solutions in Canada gives D&H partners access to these solutions across North America, and complements the success that D&H has demonstrated with Lenovo products in its Intelligent Device Group (IDG) client devices. This encompasses iconic client products like the Lenovo ThinkPad, ThinkBook, and ThinkStation devices.

D&H Canada has added new leadership to accommodate a growing focus on Modern Infrastructures and other Modern Solutions disciplines, having named channel veteran Dan Reio Director of Modern Solutions. Reio will oversee efforts like the acceleration of the company's data center and infrastructures portfolio. This seasoned IT industry leader has nearly two decades of experience with CDW, one of North America's most prominent channel solution providers.

Meeting AI-Driven Market Needs

Storage requirements are escalating like never before as generative AI helps organizations develop greater volumes of content, create efficiencies, and drive more business. AI-based programs can expedite everything from marketing materials to corporate documentation to high-bandwidth AI-based video tutorials. The demand for more robust, expansive, and secure infrastructures is a growing focus for MSPs and VARs, empowering them to accommodate AI's transformation of how we work and communicate. Data center solutions help channel partners equip the ongoing hybrid workplace with servers, software, and complementary infrastructure products, creating reliable and redundant data access via remote hub locations.

To help enable partners in this crucial category, the distributor is offering additional opportunities and educational resources, including:

The Lenovo Discover Tech Tour: A D&H Experience. Solution providers who purchase the entirety of their Lenovo products through D&H until November 29 can earn a spot at the“Lenovo Discover Tech Tour: A D&H Experience,” an exclusive trade event in Raleigh, NC. The event runs from January 21 to 24, providing partners with educational sessions and networking opportunities with Lenovo product experts.

Lenovo THREAD training content : Lenovo will present a session at D&H Canada's Toronto THREAD Road Show taking place October 9. The presentation,“One Future Unleashed: One Lenovo & ISG,” will help channel partners learn how to leverage the ISG data center offerings in today's evolving market.

“We're digging our heels into the data storage category with channel investments and resources,” said Michelle Biase, general manager at D&H Canada.“The expansion of our relationship with Lenovo to include their ISG portfolio demonstrates how successful our efforts have been to grow share for this industry leader within our partner base. We foresee similar results in the infrastructure space, where AI is having a direct impact throughout the channel, swiftly increasing requirements.”

“Lenovo and D&H have developed a long-term pattern of outstanding outcomes, which we predict will only continue to build,” said Melissa Gould, Canadian distribution sales leader at Lenovo.“By adding the ISG solutions to D&H Canada's linecard, we will promote the deployment of secure, reliable, end-to-end Lenovo solutions. This now encompasses computing devices right on through to the high-performance server infrastructures and storage centers that support them. D&H Canada is a trusted partner that can deliver on all these levels.”

“D&H Canada's commitment to our business has been significant, so we look forward to seeing that ethic applied to our data center sales as well,” said Hitesh Verma, president at PCI Services Ltd, a managed services provider and D&H Canada/Lenovo customer in Markham, Ontario.“Together with Lenovo and distribution, we are able to provide value to our end-users and create best-in-class, turnkey solutions.”

Visit dandh.ca for more information on how D&H Canada can increase business and develop opportunities for channel partners, or call (800) 340-1008 for a dedicated account representative.

About D&H Canada

D&H Canada supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, mid-market, small-to-midsize business, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Vendors and partners can be confident in the distributor's ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H Distributing has always been agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners as a 105+-year-old company, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.



D&H Canada works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly-lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and a digital Cloud Marketplace.



The distributor's Canadian headquarters is located in Mississauga, ONT, and its US headquarters is in Harrisburg, PA. Additional warehouses are located in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Engage with D&H Canada toll-free at (800) 340-1008, via , or follow the distributor's LinkedIn and X/Twitter feeds, and @dandh_ca .

