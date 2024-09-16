Global PET Packaging Market To Reach USD 130.4 Billion By 2033, Driven By Sustainability And E-Commerce Growth | FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising demand for single-serve PET packaging in Germany is driven by the growing trend of ready-to-eat meals. Advanced and practical packaging needs are expected to boost PET bottle sales. In the U.S., the plastics sector is expanding, with recyclable PET packaging gaining popularity. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PET packaging is set to experience robust growth over the next decade, with market size projected to rise from USD 81.2 billion in 2023 to USD 130.4 billion by 2033. Registering a CAGR of 4.9% during this period, the market is driven by several key factors, including cost-efficiency, demand for sustainable packaging solutions, and the expansion of e-commerce.

The PET packaging market is experiencing robust growth, driven by various factors that underscore its importance across multiple industries. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand from the food and beverage sector, which relies heavily on PET for its lightweight, durable, and recyclable properties. PET's ability to maintain product freshness and extend shelf life is particularly valuable in this sector, where product quality and safety are paramount. The shift towards sustainability is a major driving force in the PET packaging market. As consumers and manufacturers increasingly prioritize environmental responsibility, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. PET, known for its recyclability, is at the forefront of this trend. Recent innovations in PET packaging have further enhanced its sustainability profile. The incorporation of recycled PET (rPET) into new packaging is a key advancement, allowing for the reduction of virgin plastic use and lowering the overall carbon footprint. Additionally, improvements in PET's end-of-life disposal, including better recycling processes and increased recovery rates, are making it a more sustainable choice. These developments not only address environmental concerns but also align with consumer preferences for greener options. By embracing recycled PET and focusing on more sustainable practices, the PET packaging industry is making significant strides towards reducing its environmental impact and meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. The rise of e-commerce has also had a profound impact on the PET packaging market. As online shopping continues to expand, there is a growing need for packaging solutions that are both efficient and capable of withstanding the rigors of shipping and handling. PET's lightweight and shatter-resistant qualities make it an ideal choice for e-commerce packaging , as it helps reduce transportation costs and minimizes product damage during transit. Furthermore, the versatility of PET packaging contributes to its widespread use. Its ability to be molded into various shapes and sizes, combined with its clarity and barrier properties, makes it suitable for a diverse range of applications, from beverages and dairy products to personal care items and household goods. Overall, the demand for PET packaging is fueled by a combination of factors including its functional benefits, alignment with sustainability goals, and the growing needs of the e-commerce sector. As these trends continue to evolve, the PET packaging market is poised for substantial growth and innovation. Key Market Insights:

Market Value in 2023: US$ 81.2 billion.

Growth Rate (2023–2033): 4.9% CAGR.

Market Value in 2033: Expected to reach US$ 130.4 billion.

Key Growth Driver: Strong demand from the food & beverages sector.

Leading Region: North America holds a significant share and drives growth.

Sustainability Focus: Increasing emphasis on eco-friendly packaging solutions. E-Commerce Influence: Rising demand for lightweight, durable PET packaging due to online retail expansion.

Factors Driving Growth: Cost and Efficiency Benefits of PET Over Glass: PET packaging is significantly lighter than glass, offering weight reductions of up to 90%. This reduction makes transportation more affordable, as PET bottles have increasingly replaced heavy and fragile glass bottles for beverages like mineral water. Shifting Consumer Preferences in Dairy Packaging: The global shift toward dairy fats and away from vegetable oil-based substitutes, driven by evolving taste preferences and health awareness, is contributing to increased demand for PET packaging in the dairy sector. Innovation and Versatility in PET Packaging: PET's versatility allows it to be blown into bottles or shaped into sheets, making it an ideal material for packaging a wide range of products. PET packaging can also be customized with additives like UV blockers, oxygen barriers, and colorants to meet specific brand needs. Growing Focus on Sustainability: In response to increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly packaging, the PET packaging sector is adopting eco-friendly technologies. PET packaging solutions that are recyclable and reduce product waste by extending shelf life are gaining traction in the market. Impact of E-commerce Growth: The rapid rise of e-commerce is fueling demand for PET packaging, particularly for products that require lightweight and durable packaging. PET bottles and jars are easy to transport, making them a popular choice for brands looking to optimize logistics efficiency.



Design and Innovation: Key Trends in PET Packaging Innovations in PET packaging design are playing a pivotal role in the market's growth. The demand for customized packaging solutions with features like recyclability, durability, and ease of use is pushing manufacturers to develop new products. For example, Amcor plc offers a PET round bottle that is tamper-evident, lightweight, recyclable, portable, and shatter-resistant. Such advancements are expected to continue driving market expansion over the forecast period. The PET packaging market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by factors such as lightweight design, sustainability trends, rising e-commerce, and increasing demand for customized, eco-friendly solutions. Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). Regional Analysis for the PET Packaging Market:

Region Market Size by 2033 Absolute Dollar Growth CAGR (2023-2033) Key Drivers United Kingdom US$ 6.7 billion US$ 2.4 billion 4.6 % Thriving food and beverage industry; growing preference for recyclable PET packaging. United States US$ 24.3 billion US$ 8.3 billion 4.3 % Strong plastics sector growth; increased adoption of recyclable PET packaging due to rising environmental concerns. China US$ 13.7 billion US$ 5.5 billion 5.3 % High availability of raw materials; significant growth in bottled water consumption. India US$ 8.2 billion US$ 3.6 billion 6.0 % Rising demand for single-serve and small-sized packaging; increasing trend of eating on the go.

Key Companies

Berry Global GroupMondi GroupAmcor plcSonoco Products CompanyHuhtamäki OyjCCL Industries, Inc.Gerresheimer AGKlöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KGProAmpac LLCSealed Air CorporationSCHUR FLEXIBLES GROUPCLONDALKIN GROUPBischof + Klein SE & Co. KGConstantia Flexibles Group GmbHNovolex Holdings, LLC

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now:

Key Segments Covered

Packaging Type:



Rigid PET Packaging Flexible PET Packaging

Product Type:



Bottles & Jars

Caps & Closures

Trays & Clamshells

Bags & Pouches

Films & Wraps

Labels Others



End-use Industry:



Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare

Automotive Parts

Electricals & Electronics

Chemicals Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Old Publication:

Le marché mondial de l'emballage PET devrait connaître une croissance robuste au cours de la prochaine décennie, la taille du marché devant passer de 81,2 milliards USD en 2023 à 130,4 milliards USD en 2033. Enregistrant un TCAC de 4,9 % au cours de cette période, le marché est tiré par plusieurs facteurs clés, notamment la rentabilité, la demande de solutions d'emballage durables et l'expansion du commerce électronique.

Le marché de l'emballage PET connaît une croissance soutenue, portée par divers facteurs qui soulignent son importance dans de nombreux secteurs. L'un des principaux facteurs est la demande croissante du secteur de l'alimentation et des boissons, qui dépend fortement du PET pour ses propriétés de légèreté, de durabilité et de recyclage. La capacité du PET à maintenir la fraîcheur des produits et à prolonger leur durée de conservation est particulièrement précieuse dans ce secteur, où la qualité et la sécurité des produits sont primordiales.

L'évolution vers le développement durable est un moteur majeur du marché des emballages PET. Les consommateurs et les fabricants accordant de plus en plus d'importance à la responsabilité environnementale, la demande de solutions d'emballage respectueuses de l'environnement augmente. Le PET, connu pour sa recyclabilité, est à l'avant-garde de cette tendance. Les innovations récentes dans le domaine des emballages PET ont encore amélioré son profil de durabilité. L'incorporation de PET recyclé (rPET) dans les nouveaux emballages est une avancée clé, permettant de réduire l'utilisation de plastique vierge et de diminuer l'empreinte carbone globale. En outre, les améliorations apportées à l'élimination du PET en fin de vie, notamment de meilleurs processus de recyclage et des taux de récupération accrus, en font un choix plus durable.

Ces évolutions répondent non seulement aux préoccupations environnementales, mais correspondent également aux préférences des consommateurs pour des options plus écologiques. En adoptant le PET recyclé et en se concentrant sur des pratiques plus durables, l'industrie de l'emballage PET fait des progrès significatifs pour réduire son impact environnemental et répondre à la demande croissante de solutions d'emballage respectueuses de l'environnement.

L'essor du commerce électronique a également eu un impact profond sur le marché de l'emballage PET. Alors que les achats en ligne continuent de se développer, il existe un besoin croissant de solutions d'emballage à la fois efficaces et capables de résister aux rigueurs de l'expédition et de la manutention. Les qualités de légèreté et de résistance aux chocs du PET en font un choix idéal pour l'emballage du commerce électronique , car il permet de réduire les coûts de transport et de minimiser les dommages aux produits pendant le transport.

De plus, la polyvalence des emballages PET contribue à leur utilisation généralisée. Sa capacité à être moulé dans diverses formes et tailles, combinée à sa transparence et à ses propriétés barrières, le rend adapté à une large gamme d'applications, des boissons et produits laitiers aux articles de soins personnels et aux articles ménagers.

Dans l'ensemble, la demande d'emballages en PET est alimentée par une combinaison de facteurs, notamment ses avantages fonctionnels, son adéquation avec les objectifs de durabilité et les besoins croissants du secteur du commerce électronique. Alors que ces tendances continuent d'évoluer, le marché des emballages en PET est sur le point de connaître une croissance et une innovation substantielles.

Informations clés sur le marché :



Valeur marchande en 2023 : 81,2 milliards USD.

Taux de croissance (2023–2033) : 9 % TCAC.

Valeur marchande en 2033 : devrait atteindre 130,4 milliards USD.

Moteur de croissance clé : forte demande du secteur de l'alimentation et des boissons.

Région leader : L'Amérique du Nord détient une part significative et stimule la croissance.

Priorité au développement durable : accent accru mis sur les solutions d'emballage respectueuses de l'environnement. Influence du commerce électronique : demande croissante d'emballages PET légers et durables en raison de l'expansion de la vente au détail en ligne.



Facteurs de croissance :

les emballages en PET sont nettement plus légers que le verre, offrant des réductions de poids allant jusqu'à 90 %. Cette réduction rend le transport plus abordable, car les bouteilles en PET remplacent de plus en plus les bouteilles en verre lourdes et fragiles pour les boissons comme l'eau minérale.L'évolution mondiale vers les matières grasses laitières et l'abandon des substituts à base d'huile végétale, motivée par l'évolution des préférences gustatives et la sensibilisation à la santé, contribue à une demande accrue d'emballages en PET dans le secteur laitier.La polyvalence du PET lui permet d'être soufflé en bouteilles ou façonné en feuilles, ce qui en fait un matériau idéal pour emballer une large gamme de produits. Les emballages PET peuvent également être personnalisés avec des additifs tels que des bloqueurs d'UV, des barrières à l'oxygène et des colorants pour répondre aux besoins spécifiques de la marque.en réponse à la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des emballages respectueux de l'environnement, le secteur de l'emballage PET adopte des technologies respectueuses de l'environnement. Les solutions d'emballage PET recyclables et réduisant les déchets de produits en prolongeant la durée de conservation gagnent du terrain sur le marché.L'essor rapide du commerce électronique alimente la demande d'emballages en PET, en particulier pour les produits qui nécessitent un emballage léger et durable. Les bouteilles et pots en PET sont faciles à transporter, ce qui en fait un choix populaire pour les marques qui cherchent à optimiser leur efficacité logistique.

Design et innovation : principales tendances en matière d'emballage PET

Les innovations dans la conception des emballages PET jouent un rôle essentiel dans la croissance du marché. La demande de solutions d'emballage personnalisées avec des caractéristiques telles que la recyclabilité, la durabilité et la facilité d'utilisation pousse les fabricants à développer de nouveaux produits.

Par exemple, Amcor plc propose une bouteille ronde en PET inviolable, légère, recyclable, portable et résistante aux chocs. Ces avancées devraient continuer à stimuler l'expansion du marché au cours de la période de prévision.

Le marché de l'emballage PET devrait connaître une croissance significative, tirée par des facteurs tels que la conception légère, les tendances en matière de durabilité, l'essor du commerce électronique et la demande croissante de solutions personnalisées et respectueuses de l'environnement. Selon Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Entreprises clés

Groupe Berry GlobalGroupe MondiAmcor plcSociété de produits SonocoHuhtamäki OyjCCL Industries, Inc.Gerresheimer AGKlöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KGProAmpac SARLSociété Sealed AirGROUPE SCHUR FLEXIBLESGROUPE CLONDALKINBischof + Klein SE & Co. KGConstantia Flexibles Group GmbHNovolex Holdings, LLC

Principaux segments couverts

Type d'emballage:



Emballage rigide en PET Emballages souples en PET

Type de produit:



Bouteilles et bocaux

Bouchons et fermetures

Plateaux et coquilles

Sacs et pochettes

Films et emballages

Étiquettes Autres



Secteur d'utilisation finale:



Alimentation et boissons

Secteur pharmaceutique et santé

Soins personnels et cosmétiques

Soins à domicile

Pièces détachées automobiles

Électricité et électronique

Produits chimiques Autres

Par région :



Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe de l'Ouest

Europe de l'Est

Asie-Pacifique hors Japon (APEJ)

Japon Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA)



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

