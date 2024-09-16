Global Aiops Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AIOps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.19 billion in 2023 to $9.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory compliance requirements, adoption of containerization and microservices, emphasis on root cause analysis, focus on cost optimization and efficiency, enhanced user experience expectations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global AIOps Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The AIOps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolution in containerization and microservices management, ongoing increase in volume of alerts and false positives, growth in adoption of agile and DevOps practices.

Growth Driver of The AIOps Market

The increase in adoption of artificial intelligence is driving the AIOps market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a replication of human intelligence that is programmed to think and act like humans. AI improves organizations in various ways, from boosting customer experiences to automating repetitive labor. AI collects and combines the enormous and expanding amounts of data produced by IT infrastructure components and removes unwanted data or noise to identify occurrences and patterns associated with problems with application availability and performance. It reduces this hectic work and works efficiently due to this organization adopting AI.

Which Market Players Are Driving The AIOps Market Growth ?

Key players in the AIOps market include BMC Software Inc, IBM Corporation, Moogsoft Inc, Splunk Inc, Appdynamics LLC (Cisco Systems Inc), Sumo Logic Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Extrahop Networks Inc., New Relic Inc., Resolve Systems LLC, Stackstate BV, CA Technologies, Micro Focus International plc, Dell Inc., Broadcom Inc., ScienceLogic, Correlata Solutions, Loom Systems, OpsRamp Inc., PagerDuty Inc., BigPanda Inc., Datadog Inc., Elastic N. V., LogicMonitor Inc., Zoho Corporation, Netreo Inc., Atlassian Corporation Plc, Opsview Ltd., Microsoft Azure AI, Google LLC.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence AIOps Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in AIOps market are developing new AIOps platforms. AIOps platforms are software solutions that use AI, machine learning (ML), and analytics to automate IT operations and increase the efficiency of IT personnel.

How Is The Global AIOps Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise

3) By Deployment Mode: On Premise, Cloud

4) By Application: Real-Time Analytics, Infrastructure Management, Network & Security Management, Application Performance Management, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Media & entertainment, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The AIOps Market

North America was the largest region in the AIOps market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the AIOps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

AIOps Market Definition

AIOps refer to artificial intelligence for IT operations, which refers to the use of natural language processing and machine learning models to help simplify and automate operational processes. This is useful for large enterprises that generate massive amounts of log and performance data that can be used to monitor assets and get visibility into dependencies within and outside IT systems.

AIOps Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global AIOps market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The AIOps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AIOps market size, AIOps market drivers and trends, AIOps market major players, AIOps competitors' revenues, AIOps market positioning, and AIOps market growth across geographies. The AIOps market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

