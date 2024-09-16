Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Energy Dissectors Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.48 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Dissectors Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Energy Dissectors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.03 billion in 2023 to $6.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historical period can be attributed to favorable reimbursement policies, increasing regulatory approvals, improved patient outcomes, expanding applications in oncology, and increasing focus on maternal and fetal health.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Energy Dissectors Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $8.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a shift towards point-of-care diagnostics, increasing healthcare awareness, increasing adoption of robotic surgical procedures, growing demand for personalized medicine, and increasing preference for outpatient procedures.

Growth Driver Of The Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Energy Dissectors Market

The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market going forward. Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are surgical techniques performed through small incisions or natural body openings rather than large, open incisions. These procedures aim to reduce trauma to the body, decrease postoperative pain, shorten recovery times, and minimize scarring. Ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors are integral to the advancement and success of minimally invasive surgeries by enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision, reduced trauma, and improved patient outcomes.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Energy Dissectors Market Trends?

Key players in the ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Arthrex Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., PK Technology, Bovie Medical Corporation, Aspen Surgical Products Inc., BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Söring GmbH, Encision Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Ellman International Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Energy Dissectors Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market are focused on developing innovative products, such as single-use hybrid ultrasonic and bipolar electrosurgical instruments, to enhance precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes in surgical procedures. Single-use hybrid ultrasonic and bipolar electrosurgical instruments are disposable surgical tools that combine ultrasound and bipolar electrical energy for precise tissue cutting and coagulation in surgeries.

How Is The Global Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Energy Dissectors Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Ultrasound Devices, Electrosurgical Devices

2) By Application: Cardiology, Gynecology, General Surgery, Urology, Bariatric Surgery, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Energy Dissectors Market

North America was the largest region in the ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissector market in 2023. The regions covered in the ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Energy Dissectors Market Definition

An ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissector refers to surgical instruments that use high-frequency sound waves (ultrasound) and electrical energy to dissect tissue during surgical procedures. They are commonly used in surgeries where precise tissue dissection with minimal bleeding and damage to surrounding tissues is crucial, such as in neurosurgery, liver surgery, and thyroid surgery.

Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Energy Dissectors Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Ultrasound And Electrosurgical Energy Dissectors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market size, ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market drivers and trends, ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market major players, ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors competitors' revenues, ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market positioning, and ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market growth across geographies. The ultrasound and electrosurgical energy dissectors market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

