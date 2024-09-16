EDETEK Announces New Insights On Conducting End-To-End Clinical Trial Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) --

Presentation will Feature the Fully Integrated Aspects of EDETEK's Services Within the CONFORMTM Platform, Ensuring Flawlessly Orchestrated Biometric Data Management --

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK Inc., a leading global provider of specialized software and services for the biopharma, devices, and diagnostics industries, announced today that it will present at the 2024

DPHARM (Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research - #DPharm2024) conference. This session, entitled, "Transforming Clinical Trials: From Reactive to Predictive," takes place during the DPHARM Innovative Collaborations Track C, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 4:10pm EDT.

"We are leading the trend from a reactive to a predictive approach in clinical trials with a unified, end-to-end platform that connects all stakeholders and automates key processes," said Munther Baara, VP, Product Strategy & Innovation, EDETEK, Inc. "Collecting data in real-time is critical to creating a frictionless and seamless experience for clinical trial participants. At the event, I will share how our solution automatically applies complex algorithms to data in near real-time, enabling sites to make timely decisions while patients are at their study visits. This ensures that decisions about staying on the investigational product or switching to rescue treatment can be made immediately, alleviating the burden on sick patients and their caregivers who would otherwise need to return for results the next day."

Most organizations offer a range of biometric services but often focus only on specific areas or lack seamless integration. At EDETEK our CONFORMTM platform delivers solutions that utilize AI resulting in a powerful end-to-end platform for complex trials of today and digital trials of the future.

"By integrating systems and optimizing decision-making, this approach reduces the burden on sponsors, sites, and patients," explains Mr. Baara. "Our cutting-edge innovations accelerate timelines, and enhance overall data quality, driving faster and more reliable clinical trial outcomes."

The EDETEK CONFORMTM platform has emerged as a transformative business and technical solution for increasingly complex clinical trials. It creates an end-to-end digital interoperable ecosystem to rapidly orchestrate the movement, evaluation, and submission of clinical research data through a seamless, transparent experience for all stakeholders.



CONFORM provides sponsors the ability to transfer large volumes of data in near real-time and delivers expandable storage capacity, flexible workflows with transformations, mappings, validation, search, and flagging capabilities. CONFORM also ensures full data lineage and improved quality, due to proactive monitoring of data acquisitions and the ability for multiple stakeholders to quickly access and review data. It performs secure data exchange while maintaining HIPPA, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR compliance.

"We offer a full range of biometric services that cover the entire clinical trial lifecycle, resulting in robust data collection, analysis, and reporting," said Jian Chen, CEO, EDETEK. "We help our partners ensure data quality and integrity through the orchestration of biostatistics, data management, advanced analytics, and integration of biometric data with all data collected."

About EDETEK

Founded in 2009, EDETEK is an innovative clinical solutions company that provides high-quality technology platforms and related clinical services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. With over 450 employees on four continents, EDETEK's commitment to excellence remains unwavering as it serves over 100 biopharmaceutical companies.

If you are attending DPHARM, please visit us at booth #35.

Learn more at



or reach out to

[email protected] .

Media Contact:

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

908-227-4714

[email protected]



