SURVEY OF OVER 115,000 HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS REVEALS...

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Only 53% of high school students believe is important.

Latinx youth report being the least civically empowered group among high school students. Students cite academic work as a barrier to civic engagement but find participation in clubs, activities, and sports teams empowering.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Youth Civic Empowerment: Insights from the Student Experience , a new report from YouthTruth, an initiative of the Center for Effective Philanthropy, shares insights from over 115,000 high school students, exposing critical gaps in how schools are preparing young people for democracy.

Continue Reading

According to the report, only 53% of students believe voting is important, with notable disparities across race, gender, and parental education levels. Latinx students are particularly affected - just 46% see voting as important, and only 26% have taken civic action, even though their demographic is growing in electoral significance.

A new study from YouthTruth exposes critical gaps in how schools are preparing young people for democracy.

Post this

The study also reveals that while many students are eager to help others and collaborate across differences, less than half are learning essential civic skills in school. Instead, students say clubs, activities, and sports teams - not academic coursework - offer the most meaningful opportunities to develop civic skills and practice civic engagement.

"Providing our youth with the tools to engage in democracy is essential," said Dr. Jennifer de

Forest, Interim Vice President at YouthTruth. "This report makes it clear that while students are ready to make a difference, too many aren't receiving the education or opportunities they need. It's time to restore the foundational mission of our schools and place democracy back at the core of public education."

About YouthTruth, An Initiative of the Center for Effective Philanthropy

YouthTruth is a nonprofit that uses student feedback to improve education and student outcomes. By helping schools and districts nationwide listen to students, families, and staff, YouthTruth strives to create more equitable and empowering educational environments.

SOURCE Center For Effective Philanthropy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED