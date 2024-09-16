عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EMBRAER S.A. - MATERIAL FACT


9/16/2024 9:31:43 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SÃO JOSE DOS CAMPOS,
Brazil, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EMBRAER S.A.
 Publicly Held Company
 CNPJ/MF: 07.689.002/0001-89
 NIRE: 353.003.257-67

/PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. ("Embraer") (B3: EMBR3,
NYSE:
ERJ ), in attention to Resolution
CVM no 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the pending arbitration proceedings between Embraer and its affiliates, on the one hand, and The Boeing Company ("Boeing") and its affiliates, on the other hand, have concluded.

Pursuant to a collar agreement recently entered into between the parties, Boeing will pay the gross amount of USD 150 million to Embraer.

São José dos Campos, September 16, 2024.

Antonio Carlos Garcia
 Executive Vice President, Financial & Investor Relations

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN16092024003732001241ID1108678406


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search