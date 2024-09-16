Ultimate Medical Academy Celebrates Academic Journey For Thousands Of Graduates At September Commencement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Olympic and cancer survivor Chaunté Lowe gave inspiring remarks to new graduates entering allied healthcare workforce

Tampa, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, held a commencement ceremony on Saturday, September 14, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa to celebrate its newest graduates.

More than 750 UMA graduates attended and crossed the stage to receive their diplomas after completing programs this year, with more than 4,900 eligible graduates joining the ceremony virtually through a live stream. The graduates were celebrated for their dedication and perseverance, having spent anywhere from 12 to 18 months preparing for careers in various allied health roles for which there are nationwide labor shortages. The ceremony honored the hard work and sacrifices graduates made to complete their programs, recognizing the essential services they are now equipped to provide.

During the ceremony, Jermonee Captain, a graduate of UMA's Medical Administrative Assistant, Associate of Science program and Simone Nelson, a graduate of UMA's Patient Care Technician Diploma program with a certificate in Phlebotomy, shared personal stories of their journeys, including how UMA's culture of care made a difference for them as they worked toward their graduation goals.

“Two years ago, I had no motivation to go back to school. My past experience with trying to get a degree had been discouraging and unsuccessful. The schools I attended offered little care or support for students,” said Captain.“At UMA, I had people that stuck with me on my entire UMA journey and kept me even more motivated as I moved along.” Captain's speech highlighted the unique support system at UMA, which played a crucial role in her success.“There were support teams for whatever I needed; instructors, the writing center, the academic services team, peer study groups, learner services advisors and student finance advisors. These amazing UMA teams helped me get through tough times.”

Simone Nelson spoke about her passion for healthcare and the importance of teamwork.“Something I became more passionate about during my UMA studies is phlebotomy. In fact, if I consider the function of a single red blood cell, I can compare it to how I became a conduit for student success at UMA,” Nelson explained.“Similar to how red blood cells bring oxygen to the tissues in the body, I brought to my UMA peers vital healthcare insight from my service as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy.”

Nelson's dedication to her peers and her proactive approach to organizing study sessions exemplified her commitment to education and community.“For all of my courses, I took the lead to organize study sessions with classmates at a local coffee shop. We were able to share resources and best practices,” Nelson said.“By having these positive relationships with my peers and instructor Anthony, I felt confident as a UMA student. I kept a 4.0 GPA and was inducted into the Alpha Beta Kappa honor society.”

The commencement address was delivered by four-time Olympian, 2008 bronze medalist and cancer survivor Chaunté Lowe. Her personal journey, marked by her decision to train for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics while undergoing chemotherapy and double mastectomy, served as a powerful reminder of the strength and perseverance that can be found even in the face of adversity.

UMA's more than 90,000 alumni are on the frontlines of the nation's allied healthcare workforce, serving in roles such as patient care technicians, medical office personnel, pharmacy technicians, medical assistants, dental assistants, health information technologists and more. The demand for such skilled healthcare professionals continues to surge, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasting nearly 17 million job openings in the industry between 2021 and 2031.

While commencement signifies the culmination of academic endeavors, UMA remains committed to supporting its graduates beyond graduation day. Through strategic partnerships with healthcare employers nationwide, UMA facilitates career opportunities for its graduates. Career Services advisors offer personalized assistance, aiding graduates in securing positions aligned with their qualifications and providing ongoing support with resume refinement and interview preparation. These services extend throughout the professional journeys of all UMA alumni, ensuring their continued success in the evolving healthcare landscape.

For additional information on UMA's 2024 Fall Commencement, visit . Or to learn more about UMA's healthcare programs, visit .

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 90,000+ alumni and 15,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, ). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution's grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting

# # #

Attachments



Inspiring Words from a Champion Celebrating Achievement and Dedication

CONTACT: Crystal L. Lauderdale Ultimate Medical Academy ...