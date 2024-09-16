Foldable Display Market To Register A Lucrative 23.6% CAGR During 2024-2029 - Discover Leading Opportunities In Smartphones, Laptops & Tablets, Large Format Displays, And Digital Signage, With Regional Data
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foldable Display market by technology (OLED, Direct-view LED), Panel Size (Up to 20", Above 20"), Application (Smartphones, Laptops and Tablets, Large Format Displays and Digital Signage), Material, Resolution, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The foldable display market is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2029 from USD 4.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2024 to 2029. The major factors driving the market growth of the foldable display market include the rising demand for large screen in smartphones, impact of 5G rollout, increasing interest in consumer innovations and multifunctional devices, and expansion of applications areas. Moreover, technological advancement and emerging applications in foldable displays is expected to provide several growth opportunities for market players in the foldable display market.
North America is one of the major markets in terms of foldable displays due to the presence of a strong consumer class with a huge demand for advanced technology and large disposable incomes. The presence of tech giants and a technologically savvy consumer base, this accelerates the adoption in foldable devices of smartphones, laptops, and tablets, thereby adding consistent growth to the foldable display industry through increased demand for high-resolution AMOLED and POLED screens. Besides, the regulatory bodies ensure safety and efficiency of the products, thereby rising in demand. Some of the companies operating in the North American foldable display market are Alphabet, Inc. (US), ViewSonic Corporation (US), and Motorola Mobility LLC (US), which continue dominating the industry through in-house production of quality foldable devices.
Research Coverage
The report segments the foldable display market and forecasts its size based on technology, panel size, application, material, resolution, type, and region. The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.
The major players of foldable display market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. (China), Visionox Company (China), Royole Corporation (China), and TCL China Star Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. (China), among others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Consumer Preference for Smartphones with Larger Screens Widespread Rollout of 5G Networks High Adoption of Innovative and Multifunctional Devices by Consumers Revolutionizing Industries by Extending Foldable Displays Beyond Smartphones Restraints
High Production Costs and Poor Yields Longevity and Reliability Issues Opportunities
Growing Demand for Gaming, Healthcare, and Education Applications Enhancing Quality Through Advanced Technologies Challenges
Complexities Associated with Display Designing and Fabrication Limited Use of Foldable Displays
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies Complementary Technologies Adjacent Technologies
Pricing Analysis
Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Technology Average Selling Price Trend, by Region
Case Study Analysis
Samsung's Campaign to Reignite Smartphone Sales with Galaxy Fold 5G Unified Infotech Strategies to Overcome Design and Functional Challenges Owens Revolutionizes Flexible OLED Display Production Through Innovative Engineering and Partnership
Companies Featured
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. Visionox Company TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd. Tianma Royole Corporation AUO Corporation Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Motorola Mobility LLC Honor Device Co. Ltd. Alphabet, Inc. Lenovo Oppo Tecno Mobile Vivo Mobile Communication Co. Ltd. Xiaomi Viewsonic Corporation Asustek Computer Inc. E Ink Holdings Inc. Oneplus Corning Incorporated Onumen Technology Co. Ltd. 3M Schott Group Applied Materials, Inc.
