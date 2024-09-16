U.S. State Department Opens 2025 Application For The Foreign Affairs IT Fellowship Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Foreign Affairs Information Fellowship provides academic funding and leads to a career in the Foreign Service as a Officer.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Department of State and The Washington Center for Internships and Academic (TWC) announce the launch of the 2025 application cycle for the Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship .Now in its ninth recruitment cycle, this unique fellowship program has 49 successful alumni currently in their careers as Diplomatic Technology Officers in the Foreign Service and 30 current FAIT Fellows on the path to completing the program.Funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by TWC, the FAIT Fellowship is a merit and needs-based diversity recruitment program that provides two years of academic funding (up to $43,500 annually) for an IT-related bachelor's or master's degree program, two summer internships with stipend support, professional development, and mentoring. Upon successful completion of the fellowship program and Foreign Service entry requirements, fellows receive an appointment in the Foreign Service as Diplomatic Technology Officers.“It's been an amazing eight years partnering with the U.S. Department of State and seeing the impact of the FAIT Fellowship program on so many lives,” said Kim Churches, TWC president.“We are honored to work with these talented individuals who are selected for the FAIT Fellowship and watch them achieve their dreams and launch successful careers in the Foreign Service.”The FAIT Fellowship offers both undergraduate and graduate fellowships. As a two-year cohort model, the FAIT Fellowship provides academic funding for the final two years of a fellow's bachelor's degree program or a two-year master's degree program. For the 2025 cohort, the FAIT Fellowship program begins in fall 2025. Please see the website for details on eligibility requirements and the timeline of the 2025 cohort.Applications for the 2025 cohort of the FAIT Fellowship program are being accepted from September 16, 2024, through January 21, 2025. The FAIT Fellowship program values varied backgrounds, including ethnic, racial, gender, and geographic diversity. Members of minority groups underrepresented in the Foreign Service, women, and individuals with financial need are encouraged to apply.View the website at FAITFellowship for information about eligibility requirements, benefits, State Department requirements and more.###About The Washington Center for Internships and Academic SeminarsThe Washington Center creates flexible, immersive pathways to enhance the pipeline of diverse talent that build more equitable, inclusive workplaces and communities. Since our founding, we've helped more than 60,000 young people translate their college majors into career paths. We use our scale and expertise to customize each learner's experience to be truly transformative.About the U.S. Department of StateThe Department of State's mission is to protect and promote U.S. security, prosperity, and democratic values and shape an international environment in which all Americans can thrive. The Department's workforce includes some 13,000 members of the Foreign Service, 11,000 Civil Service employees, and 45,000 locally employed staff at more than 270 diplomatic missions worldwide.

