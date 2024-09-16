Wellness Coach Lenore Shepard Of Coaching With Lenore To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lenore Shepard is a Board Certified and Wellness Coach, Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, CBT for insomnia practitioner, and Reiki Practitioner. She is a practitioner of the Integrative Health model. That might sound like a mouthful, but it is really quite simple. Every choice we make in our life has powerful implications for our health. This includes the foods we ingest, how we respond to stress, even our thoughts, is interconnected, and if we change even one behavior for the better, it impacts our overall well-being and ability to heal. Take for instance sleep. If we do not routinely get enough sleep, we might not digest well, we will have low energy, increased appetite, hormonal dysregulation and our immunity can be compromised. Improved sleep is but one example of the integrative health concept and journey toward wholeness.

Lenore sees nutrition as the way into how we live and believes that all the ways we nourish ourselves, through right nutrition, connections with others, movement and fitness, conscious mindfulness, restful sleep, inhabiting joy, as well as our spiritual connection helps create a dynamic of healing and wholeness in our body.

Food and nutrition have a profound impact on our life and how we show up in the world. If we are eating well to support our gut bacteria, we will have less bloating, less inflammation, improved mood, and absorb the necessary nutrients for our immune system. She says about 80% of people are walking around with some level of inflammation in their gut, and stress is a key factor in it. Enduring her own struggles with gut health led her to specialize in GI and digestive health.

“We live in a state of chronic stress, and it has a damaging effect on our immune system and our central nervous system. A lot of us live in a fight or flight mode and that impacts cortisol levels, hormones and temperament. In this state, we cannot trigger our parasympathetic nervous system to help us digest, relax and feel grounded in our bodies.

So much of this work is trauma-informed, body-centered and helping people to understand where they are holding their stress in their bodies. Women in particular tend to hold stress in their abdomen, our solar plexus chakra, which is why they are more susceptible to certain digestive issues like IBS.

Lenore has a toolbox of solutions to help reduce stress levels. These include breathing exercises, doing a body scan, tapping and visualization to name a few. Most of us will experience anxiety at various points in our lives and get curious, and asking what it here to teach us can help us better understand our relationship to stress and anxiety. In her upcoming radio show, Lenore is going to guide host Jim Masters through one such breathing procedure and it will be interesting to notice.

Lenore honed her natural capacity for helping others in various coaching and medicinal programs. She was first introduced to coaching in 2005 and studied at 3 schools to hone her craft. Today she runs a practice known as Coaching With Lenore, a health and wellness practice that supports clients in activating internal strengths and external resources to make sustainable and healthy lifestyle behavior changes. Her different packages are aimed at helping clients learn healthy and adaptive lifestyle patterns and behaviors, reducing their stress response, improving their diet and sleep, increasing their adaptiveness to change, deepening into self compassion, and incorporating mindfulness practices into their daily routine. She also offers spiritual counseling and works with empaths. When people learn how to live from an empowered space it can galvanize our internal strengths, giving us the tools to better understand our purpose, who we are on the deepest level, and what we can to do best support our overall health and wellbeing.

“I believe we can really thrive when we are in alignment with our mental, physical, spiritual and emotional centers.”

Lenore invites interested parties to explore a relationship with her. She is happy to work on any aspect of wellness and takes particular satisfaction in educating, supporting and helping people stay accountable along their path to wellness and wholeness.

Coming from a functional medicine perspective, Lenore educates folks about various aspects of nutrition, GI and digestive health, including vitamins and supplements and will even take clients on supermarket tours. Learning to separate valuable information and misinformation and discover true wellness is a step-by-step process and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition. We are all beautifully unique and versatile creatures.

This is one of the most exciting times to be alive, Lenore notes, as we learn to be more mindful and soulful in our choices and daily lives. From energy medicine to sound healing, mindful living, to enhanced consciousness, she notices the ways that we are transforming and elevating our existence and is excited to have a key role in it all. Lenore acts as a personal champion in helping people identify, navigate, and achieve their life goals.

