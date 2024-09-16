Blockchain In Logistics Market Next Big Thing Major Giants Maersk, Fedex, UPS, DHL, CMA CGM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blockchain in Logistics Market

Global Blockchain in Logistics is expected to grow from 500 Million USD in 2023 to 3 Billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 48% from 2024 to 2030

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HTF MI recently introduced Global Blockchain in Logistics Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are IBM (United States), Maersk (Denmark), FedEx (United States), UPS (United States), DHL (Germany), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Oracle (United States), Deutsche Bahn (Germany), Walmart (United States), Samsung SDS (South Korea), CMA CGM (France), Intel (United States), Alibaba (China).Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) 👉According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Blockchain in Logistics market is expected to grow from 500 Million USD in 2023 to 3 Billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 48% from 2024 to 2030. The market is segmented by Global Blockchain in Logistics Market Breakdown by Application (Supply Chain Tracking and Transparency, Payment and Settlement Systems, Smart Contracts and Documentation, Inventory Management) by Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain) by End-User (Retail, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Definition:The term "blockchain in logistics" refers to using blockchain technology to enhance supply chain transparency, efficiency, and security. Blockchain, a decentralized ledger technology, enables the safe and enduring documentation of transactions between many stakeholders. This breakthrough in logistics lowers the danger of fraud and errors, streamlines paperwork forms, and promotes real-time tracking of cargo. Enhancing trust and cooperation, every supply chain participant has access to a common, unchangeable record of transactions. Furthermore, in order to increase efficiency, smart contracts-self-executing agreements with the contents of the agreement explicitly encoded into code-can automate several calculated procedures, such payments and customs clearance. All things considered, blockchain technology in logistics provides a solid framework for advancing supply chain management by providing increased visibility, accuracy, and accountability.Market Trends:.NMarket Drivers:.1)Transparency and Traceability 2)Fraud ReductionMarket Opportunities:.1)Enhanced Supply Chain Visibility 2)Improved AccountabilityDominating Region:.North AmericaFastest-Growing Region:.Asia-PacificHave a query? Market an enquiry before purchase 👉The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Blockchain in Logistics market segments by Types: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium BlockchainDetailed analysis of Blockchain in Logistics market segments by Applications: Supply Chain Tracking and Transparency, Payment and Settlement Systems, Smart Contracts and Documentation, Inventory ManagementGeographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.).North America (United States, Mexico & Canada).South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.).Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.).Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Buy Now Latest Edition of Blockchain in Logistics Market Report 👉Blockchain in Logistics Market Research Objectives:- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)Get 10-25% Discount on Immediate purchase 👉Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain in Logistics Market:Chapter 01 – Blockchain in Logistics Executive SummaryChapter 02 – Market OverviewChapter 03 – Key Success FactorsChapter 04 – Global Blockchain in Logistics Market – Pricing AnalysisChapter 05 – Global Blockchain in Logistics Market Background or HistoryChapter 06 - Global Blockchain in Logistics Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Blockchain in Logistics MarketChapter 08 – Global Blockchain in Logistics Market Structure & worth AnalysisChapter 09 – Global Blockchain in Logistics Market Competitive Analysis & ChallengesChapter 10 – Assumptions and AcronymsChapter 11 – Blockchain in Logistics Market Research MethodologyThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Japan, Australia or Southeast Asia.

Nidhi Bhawsar

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

+ +1 507-556-2445

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.