Hyundai Motor India Foundation Takes Quality Healthcare To India's Highest Altitudes

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi | September 16, 2024: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), inaugurated 10 Telemedicine Centres, and launched 4 Mobile Medical Units under its Sparsh Sanjeevani healthcare initiative, covering 4 states and 2 union territories across India. Notably, these healthcare services will now provide easy and quality healthcare services at some of the highest altitudes in India, covering remote and harsh terrains of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions, ensuring access to primary healthcare in some of the most challenging geographies of the world.



The Telemedicine Centres and Mobile Medical Units were inaugurated by Shri. Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State - Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, at a special event held at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi.



As part of this initiative, the Telemedicine Centres and Mobile Medical Units will provide essential medical consultation and healthcare services, bridging the gap between healthcare providers and patients in remote and rural regions across the country. With these new additions to the Sparsh Sanjeevani program, HMIF will now operate 50 Telemedicine Centres and 10 Mobile Medical Units across India, catering to a rural population of over 1.3 million nationwide.



Commenting on the inauguration of the Telemedicine Centres and Mobile Medical Units, Mr. Puneet Anand, Vertical Head - Corporate Communication & Social, HMIL, said, "Good health is the cornerstone of holistic development. Aligned with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' HMIF's Sparsh Sanjeevani program is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the lives of people in remote and underserved areas in Bharat. By extending our reach to the highest union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh among other states, the new Telemedicine Centres will ensure access to essential medical consultations and healthcare services to communities living in the most challenging terrains. The specially designed Hyundai Mighty vans that have been transformed into fully equipped Mobile Medical Units, will travel across remote areas, providing proactive diagnostics and medical consultation directly to those who need it the most."



Flagging-off the next phase of the Sparsh Sanjeevani initiative, Shri. Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State - Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, expressed his appreciation, saying, "I wholeheartedly commend Hyundai Motor India Foundation, TSL Foundation and Karma Healthcare for their dedication to enhancing the well-being of our citizens through this worthy CSR initiative. The introduction of these Telemedicine Centres and Mobile Medical Units is a significant step towards bridging the healthcare gap in remote areas, providing vital medical services and diagnostics directly to those who may otherwise need to travel long distances to avail healthcare facilities. I am confident this initiative will make a lasting impact on the lives of many."



About Sparsh Sanjeevani Telemedicine Centres and Mobile Medical Units:



Hyundai Motor India Foundation's Sparsh Sanjeevani public healthcare initiative was envisaged to boost India's healthcare services in remote villages, by reaching the hinterland and making primary healthcare accessible to the underserved communities. Telemedicine Centres are nurse assisted healthcare facilities where patients are connected through video call with specialist doctors, providing professional consultation in remote areas. Post consultation, each patient is provided with medicines by the on-ground health practitioners. This service is provided at a nominal charge of Rs. 100 per patient. The model also allows follow-up consultations.



The Mobile Medical Units operate in remote rural regions, providing access to primary medical care in far-flung villages which lack primary healthcare facilities in the vicinity. Each specialized Mobile Medical Unit is manned by a qualified MBBS doctor, providing free consultation and medicines. The units are also equipped with the latest medical test facilities and diagnostic tools, for medical diagnosis covering blood sugar, blood pressure, malaria, dengue, etc. to name a few.

User :- Ashwani Kumar Singh

Email :...