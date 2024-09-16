Unmanned Systems Forces Formalized As Part Of Ukraine's Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine signed off Law No. 11507, effectively making the Unmanned Systems Forces a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

That's according to the parliament website , Ukrinform reports.

On September 16, the law was returned to the Verkhovna Rada with the president's signature, the memo reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier this month, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Draft law No. 11507, which provides for making the Unmanned Systems Forces a separate branch of the Armed Forces.