Steady Growth In Azerbaijan's Agricultural Sector: Implications For Future Development

In Azerbaijan's long-term strategy for developing its non-oil
sector, the development of an agro-industrial cluster in Azerbaijan
seems to be a vital direction.
To provide some context in the first eight months of this year,
Azerbaijan's agricultural sector was able, though modestly so, to
show some upward trends and appreciable performance. The overall
output value was 8.723 billion manats, which also indicates a
positive shift of only 1 percent compared to a similar time frame
last year's output. This development is also a sign of growth and
stability in the said field, despite the marginal growth of the
entire world's economy. Specifically, their gross output of cropped
products amounted to only 4.528 billion manats, which was a 0.3
percent change over last year's corresponding period. As for the
values associated with livestock products, they also became more
significant and constituted this time 4.195 billion manats, which
is 1.3 percent higher than last year's output. This differential
growth shows that the growth in livestock output was much better
than that of the meat output. This could be due to several reasons,
perhaps an improvement in the breeding technology or hence high
demand for livestock.
Azerbaijan is actively pursuing internal agricultural growth
while forging strategic foreign relations to further enhance its
agricultural sphere. In recent developments, Azerbaijan has
initiated discussions with influential countries such as Turkiye,
Italy, Argentina, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia to explore
collaborations in agricultural research and development. These
discussions were held as part of bilateral meetings with G20
Agriculture Ministers.
During the held meeting Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov,
highlighted the significance of these discussions. The meetings
provided a platform for evaluating the current state of
cooperation, exploring future trade opportunities, and identifying
prospects for collaborative scientific research. This international
engagement reflects Azerbaijan's strategic intent to leverage
global expertise and technology to advance its agricultural
capabilities.
The emphasis on scientific collaboration is of particular
significance. By fostering partnerships with nations renowned for
their agricultural innovation, Azerbaijan endeavours to assimilate
state-of-the-art research and best practices into its agricultural
framework. This approach not only endeavours to augment
productivity and sustainability within the sector but also aims to
position Azerbaijan as a fundamental player in global agricultural
research and development.
Moreover, these international alliances have the potential to
engender amplified trade turnover, affording Azerbaijan access to
novel markets and export opportunities. The expansion of trade
partnerships and research collaborations is anticipated to make a
substantive contribution to the sector's expansion and
competitiveness on a global scale.
Ultimately, Azerbaijan's agricultural sector is undergoing
consistent growth, underpinned by deliberate international
partnerships and a dedication to scientific collaboration. These
endeavours are poised to fortify the sector's productivity, unlock
new market prospects, and cement Azerbaijan's standing in the
global agricultural domain.
As COP29 approaches, Azerbaijan is also preparing to showcase
its progress in the agricultural and industrial sectors at the
upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The conference will
serve as a significant opportunity for Azerbaijan to engage with
global stakeholders, share its achievements, and contribute to the
collective effort to combat climate change. The event is scheduled
to take place in Baku this November.
