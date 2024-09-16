Kuwait Condemns Comoros Pres. Assassination Attempt
9/16/2024 9:21:47 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Monday, the assassination attempt on the President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani.
The ministry affirmed in a statement Kuwait's absolute rejection of all forms of violence including this attempt, stressing its support and solidarity with the Union of the Comoros in the measures they take to maintain their security and stability. (end)
